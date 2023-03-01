Griffins' Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Chicago

Chicago Wolves' Mackenzie MacEachern versus Grand Rapids Griffins' Joel L'Esperance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' comeback efforts came up just short against the Chicago Wolves in a 4-3 loss on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

After four-consecutive goals from Chicago, the Griffins inched within one on the behalf of Joel L'Esperance's third-period score with 2:17 left. However, the Griffins could not tally another to extend the contest. The Brighton, Mich., native is currently riding a five-game goal streak, a career high and the longest by a Griffin this season. Danny O'Regan extended his point streak to three games with two assists, pushing him to 23 on the year and eight with Grand Rapids. In that stretch, O'Regan has five points (1-4-5) and eight in the last six outings (3-5-8). The Griffins remain within six points of the Iowa Wild for a playoff spot with two games in hand heading into the weekend series between the two teams.

The Griffins posted two goals in the opening frame, starting with Pontus Andreasson swinging around the cage and passing the puck into the crease. His pass was deflected in the air, allowing Chase Pearson to use his stick like a baseball bat to knock it in goal at 2:30. With 8:04 remaining, O'Regan sent a pass into the crease from the left circle that found its way to Matt Luff on the doorstep with an open net. The Canadian forward slammed in a shot to light the lamp for a 2-0 edge.

Chicago responded in the second with three goals to take the lead. Just 31 seconds in, Vasily Ponomarev buried a one-timer from the top of the left circle on a power play to cut their deficit in half. At 6:49, Josh Melnick skated through the slot, pump faked and carried the disc into the goal to tie it. Off of a faceoff win for the Wolves, Jack Drury captured the lead for Chicago on the behalf of some tic-tac-toe passing to him in the crease with six minutes to go.

The Griffins reenergized themselves after killing off 1:31 of a 5-on-3 power play for Chicago to start the third stanza, but Ponomarev scored another at 10:06 to go up two. After Grand Rapids pulled Alex Nedeljkovic with 3:41 left, L'Esperance eventually capitalized at 17:43 by rifling a slot shot past Pyotr Kochetkov to get within one. The Griffins put two shots on net in the remaining time, but the Wolves held on to escape with the win.

Notes

- The Griffins' four-game point streak against Chicago was snapped in the loss. The point run was their longest since Nov. 21, 2015-Feb. 28, 2016.

- Grand Rapids still holds a 3-2-1-0 advantage over Chicago this campaign.

Box Score

Chicago 0 3 1 - 4

Grand Rapids 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Pearson 3 (Andreasson, Erne), 2:30. 2, Grand Rapids, Luff 5 (O'Regan, Chiasson), 11:56. Penalties-Johansson Gr (holding), 5:28; Rees Chi (tripping), 14:59; L'Esperance Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:28.

2nd Period-3, Chicago, Ponomarev 15 (Honka, Melnick), 0:31 (PP). 4, Chicago, Melnick 12 (Rees, Fitzgerald), 6:49. 5, Chicago, Drury 9 (Lajoie, Honka), 14:00. Penalties-Lajoie Chi (roughing), 18:12; Shine Gr (roughing), 18:12.

3rd Period-6, Chicago, Ponomarev 16 (Rees, Stromwall), 10:06. 7, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 19 (O'Regan, Czarnik), 17:43. Penalties-Kampfer Gr (hooking), 1:07; Pearson Gr (high-sticking), 1:36; Mendel Chi (holding), 13:34.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 12-8-9-29. Grand Rapids 10-7-6-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Chicago, Kochetkov 12-4-2 (23 shots-20 saves). Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 9-7-2 (29 shots-25 saves).

A-4,618

Three Stars

1. CHI Ponomarev (two goals); 2. CHI Melnick (goal, assist); 3. GR L'Esperance (goal).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 22-25-3-2 (49 pts.) / Fri., March 3 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Chicago: 23-24-3-2 (51 pts.) / Fri., March 3 at Manitoba 7 p.m. CST

