Belleville Sens Stifled by Comets

Utica Comets' Joseph Gambardella versus Belleville Senators' Lassi Thomson

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were defeated 4-1 by the Utica Comets in another hard-fought North Division battle at CAA Arena on Wednesday night.

Belleville opened the scoring 1:58 into the contest when Roby Jarventie capitalized on a rebound for his ninth of the campaign. Later in the frame, Utica equalized after Brian Halonen would find the back of the net following a Senators turnover in the defensive zone.

Early into the second, Utica extended their advantage through Jack Dugan before Halonen tallied once again as the visitors took a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

In the third, Aarne Talvitie helped to round out the scoring for the Comets with just over five minutes remaining in regulation time as he helped to end any hope of a Senators comeback.

The Belleville Senators continue their three-game homestand Friday night when they welcome the Rockford IceHogs for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Road to the AHL Night, presented by Mackay Insurance.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/3 |Penalty Kill: 3/4

Fast Facts:

Dylan Ferguson made 28 saves.

Roby Jarventie has six goals in his last six appearances.

Cole Reinhardt extended his point streak to three straight with an assist.

Egor Sokolov has three points in his last two outings.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "It's disappointing because they had two emotionally invested wins on the road to come back and be that flat is not good."

