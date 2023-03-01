Belleville Sens Stifled by Comets
March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were defeated 4-1 by the Utica Comets in another hard-fought North Division battle at CAA Arena on Wednesday night.
Belleville opened the scoring 1:58 into the contest when Roby Jarventie capitalized on a rebound for his ninth of the campaign. Later in the frame, Utica equalized after Brian Halonen would find the back of the net following a Senators turnover in the defensive zone.
Early into the second, Utica extended their advantage through Jack Dugan before Halonen tallied once again as the visitors took a 3-1 lead into the intermission.
In the third, Aarne Talvitie helped to round out the scoring for the Comets with just over five minutes remaining in regulation time as he helped to end any hope of a Senators comeback.
The Belleville Senators continue their three-game homestand Friday night when they welcome the Rockford IceHogs for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Road to the AHL Night, presented by Mackay Insurance.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/3 |Penalty Kill: 3/4
Fast Facts:
Dylan Ferguson made 28 saves.
Roby Jarventie has six goals in his last six appearances.
Cole Reinhardt extended his point streak to three straight with an assist.
Egor Sokolov has three points in his last two outings.
Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "It's disappointing because they had two emotionally invested wins on the road to come back and be that flat is not good."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators' Cole Reinhardt, Dillon Heatherington and Jacob Bernard-Docker on game night
|
Utica Comets' Mason Geertsen battles Belleville Senators' Dillon Heatherington
|
Utica Comets' Joseph Gambardella versus Belleville Senators' Lassi Thomson
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023
- Biro's First Hat Trick Not Enough in 7-5 Loss to Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Stifled by Comets - Belleville Senators
- Griffins' Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Addamo Nabs First Two AHL Goals in Pens' Loss to Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Snively Stumps Penguins in 5-3 Bears' Win - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Third Period Frenzy Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Roar Back to Defeat Griffins 4-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 6-5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Win Third Straight, Beat Senators 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Admirals Shutout Iowa - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Acquire Forward Alex Whelan Via Trade from Hartford Wolf Pack in Exchange for Future Considerations - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Trade Forward Alex Whelan to Cleveland Monsters - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Recall Defenseman Benton Maass from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Popular Amerks Theme Nights Return Throughout the Month of March - Rochester Americans
- Milwaukee Blanks Iowa 1-0 - Iowa Wild
- Hogs' Comeback Denied by Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 19 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves' Max Lajoie Named AHL Player of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Desnoyers Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lajoie, Desnoyers, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Notebook: Stepping Up - Charlotte Checkers
- New York Islanders Sign Lennox - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Kile Returns, Nagle to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Poirier Returns to Texas, While Karlstrom, Olofsson and Murray Head to Dallas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs and Marlies Meet for Morning Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Stifled by Comets
- Belleville Sens Conclude Road Trip with Impressive Win in Hershey
- Ferguson Stellar in Belleville Sens' Debut Win
- Belleville Sens Acquire Goaltender Dylan Ferguson from Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Sens Begin Road Trip with Loss to Islanders