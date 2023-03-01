New York Islanders Sign Lennox

March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders announced today that Tristan Lennox has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Lennox, 20, has posted a 22-15-1-1 record and 3.28 goals against average in 40 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League this season. He recorded a six-game win streak from November 6 - 26, 2022, turning aside 156 of 168 shots faced in that span. Lennox was named OHL Goaltender of the Week for the period ending on November 7, 2022 and again on February 20.

In 116 career games, spanning four seasons with Saginaw, Lennox has posted a 56-45-4-3 record. His 56 career wins are fifth most in Saginaw franchise history. Lennox also helped the Spirit reach the OHL's Western Conference Championship Series in 2019.

The Islanders selected Lennox in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2021 National Hockey League Draft. On the international stage, the Cambridge, ON native played for Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

