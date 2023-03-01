Wolves' Max Lajoie Named AHL Player of the Month

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that Chicago Wolves defenseman Max Lajoie has been named AHL Player of the Month for February.

Lajoie had five goals and nine assists in 11 games for the Wolves during February, leading the defending Calder Cup champions to a 7-3-0-1 record for the month. The 14 points are the most in a calendar year by an AHL defenseman in more than three years.

The Wolves captain kicked off his strong February by notching the game-winning goal during Chicago's 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Feb. 4. Lajoie recorded multi-point games in three other games during February, including a goal and three assists against the Iowa Wild on Feb. 11, a goal and two assists vs. Iowa on Feb. 21 and two goals against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Feb. 24-all Wolves victories.

Lajoie also represented the Wolves in the 2023 AHL All-Star Game Classic on Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.

Lajoie has a career-high seven goals and has added 23 assists in 48 games for the Wolves this season. He also spent time with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes during which he went scoreless in three appearances.

The 25-year-old from Quebec, Quebec City, was a fifth-round selection (133rd overall) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and is in his third season with the Wolves.

Lajoie was named the 14th team captain in Wolves franchise history on Nov. 8, 2022.

Up next: The Wolves will face the Griffins in Grand Rapids on Wednesday (6 p.m., AHLTV).

