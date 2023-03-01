Comets Win Third Straight, Beat Senators 4-1

March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Belleville, Ontario. - To conclude the four-game road swing, the Utica Comets rode into Belleville to battle a team beneath them in the North Division standings. Eight points was all that separated the Senators and Comets when the night began and when the dust settled on Wednesday night, the Comets added even more room between them and those beneath them in the standings collecting two more points in a 4-1 victory over the Senators.

In the opening period, it was the Senators that scored the first goal after Cole Reinhardt drove the net and caused a rebound to the left of goalie Nico Daws where it was slammed home by Roby Jarventie at 1:58. With the Comets down 1-0, forward Nolan Foote pounced on a turnover inside the Senators zone and sent the puck to Brian Halonen who fired it off the post and into the net passed Dylan Ferguson at 11:57 for his 12th goal of the season and his third in as many games. With the first period ending after twenty minutes, the teams were locked up at 1-1.

The Comets took their first lead of the game as Jack Dugan fired the puck in at 1:22 for his 10th of the season putting his team up, 2-1. Just minutes later, the Comets extended their lead when Halonen took the perfect cross ice pass for a one-timer on the man-advantage at 4:50. The shot by Halonen found the back of the net for his second of the night on a goal that was assisted by Robbie Russo and Dugan. The goal, which made it 3-1, was the final goal of the middle frame and the Comets skated into the second intermission with a 3-1 advantage.

In the final period of regulation, Aarne Talvitie drove the net and batted in his rebound chance into the cage at 14:57. The goal was Talvitie's second in two games after going 38 games without a goal. It put the Comets up, 4-1. The game ended with the Comets victorious 4-1. Daws made 25 of 26 saves on the night in route to the team's win.

The Comets next home game takes place on March 3rd against Charlotte at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.