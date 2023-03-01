Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok Recalled by Arizona Coyotes

March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Wednesday that defenseman Vlad Kolyachonok has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners. Kolyachonok is the second Roadrunners blue-liner to be recalled by Arizona this season, joining current Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom.

The 26-year-old is one of two players to have appeared in all 54 games for the Roadrunners so far this year along with forward J.S. Dea. He has matched his AHL offensive numbers from 2021-2022 with two goals and 12 assists for 14 total points, with five points in his last seven outings. Kolyachonok is the seventh Tucson player to receive an NHL call-up to the Coyotes this season, joining Mike Carcone (nine games), Victor Soderstrom (eight games), Laurent Dauphin (four games), Jan Jenik (one game), J.S. Dea (one game) and Milos Kelemen (one game).

Kolyachonok made his NHL debut with Arizona last season on January 12, 2022, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He finished the game as a plus-one while logging over 12 minutes of ice time in a 2-1 Coyotes victory. Kolyachonok went on to play in 32 NHL games in 2021-2022 with a goal and two assists. He was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round (#52 overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

In addition, Tucson has recalled defenseman Noah Laaouan from the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators. In 52 games with Atlanta in his first pro season, the 21-year-old has recorded seven goals and 13 assists for 20 total points. His seven goals are tied for the most by a Gladiators defenseman this year.

The Roadrunners are back home on Friday, March 3 to host the San Diego Gulls for the first of two games at the Tucson Arena over the weekend. The two-game set between I-8 Border Rivals features the second El Lazo de Tucson game of the season for the Roadrunners, as well as Hockey Is For Everyone Night on Saturday, March 4. For full details on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes take on the Dallas Stars on the road Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. MST following their 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Mullett Arena Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.