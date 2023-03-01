Addamo Nabs First Two AHL Goals in Pens' Loss to Bears
March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - In their final meeting of the season, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hershey Bears, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Giant Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (22-23-3-5) charged back to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period, but a pair of late goals lifted Hershey to victory. The defeat brought the two rivals even in their season series at six wins apiece.
Hershey scored first when Henrik Borgström capitalized on a turnover in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's zone midway through the opening frame.
The Penguins pulled even with 2:28 to go in the first period. Justin Addamo tipped in a point shot during a power play to earn his first career AHL goal.
The Bears out-shot the Penguins 14-4 in the second period and pulled ahead by two goals, as well. First, Ethen Frank notched a man-advantage marker at 6:02, followed by Joe Snively finishing off a pretty passing play with 57.8 seconds to go in the period.
Addamo tallied another power-play goal for the Penguins early in the third period. Less than two minutes later, Alex Nylander showed off his skill on a breakaway and tied the game, 3-3, at 5:11.
The game stayed even until Snively snuck in his second goal of the night with 4:05 to go in regulation.
Mike Vecchione polished off the Bears' win with an empty netter.
Dustin Tokarski recorded 30 saves in net for the Penguins, while Zach Fucale registered 25 stops for the Bears.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game will take place outside, as the Penguins take on the Cleveland Monsters at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, Mar. 4. Game time for the AHL's first outdoor in five years will be 1:00 p.m.
The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 8, when they face-off against the Toronto Marlies. Game time between the Penguins and Marlies is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games, as well as season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
