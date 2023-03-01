Milwaukee Blanks Iowa 1-0

March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Admirals and Yaroslav Askarov shut out the Iowa Wild in a Wednesday morning matchup and took a 1-0 win at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Jesper Wallstedt and Askarov each saved 22 shots in a goaltending duel.

John Leonard provided the only goal for the Admirals at 8:09 of the first period when he shoveled the rebound of a Michael McCarron shot past Wallstedt.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 11-7 through the first 20 minutes of play.

Damien Giroux provided Iowa with its best scoring opportunity of the middle frame. Giroux screened Askarov on a point shot from Joe Hicketts, but was unable to slide the rebound under the Milwaukee goaltender.

The Admirals led the shot count 18-14 at the second intermission.

The Wild were unable to solve Askarov in the third period. Nick Swaney nearly tied the game with under six minutes to play when the Milwaukee defense left him alone in the slot, but Askarov turned away his scoring bid with the left pad.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 23-22. The Wild were 0-for-1 on the man advantage and did not face a Milwaukee power play.

The Iowa Wild face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Mar. 3 at 6 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.