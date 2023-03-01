Desnoyers Named AHL Rookie of the Month
March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are thrilled to announce that forward Elliot Desnoyers has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for February.
Desnoyers, 21, racked up five goals with nine assists for 14 points in February and did it in only eight games played. On February 11 against Bridgeport he notched his first career two-goal game and on February 19 against Hartford, "The Destroyer" had a career-high four-point performance which included three assists on Garrett Wilson's hat trick.
The fifth-round selection in 2020 from Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec also made his NHL debut on February 25 for the Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils. The talented center leads Lehigh Valley this season with 19 goals and 37 points and is tied for second on the team with 17 assists.
Desnoyers had multiple points in five of his eight outings last month (he had two all season previously). He previously played four junior seasons in the QMJHL with Moncton and Halifax, earning Second Team All-Star honors in 2020-21. Desnoyers also represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal.
Desnoyers becomes the third Lehigh Valley player, and seventh in franchise history, to win AHL Rookie of the Month honors.
Other AHL award winners for February included:
AHL Player of the Month -- Max Lajoie, Chicago Wolves
AHL Goaltender of the Month -- Arturs Silovs, Abbotsford Canucks
Phantoms to win AHL Rookie of the Month
February 2023 - Elliot Desnoyers
October 2017 - Mike Vecchione
January 2016 - Cole Bardreau
Philadephia Phantoms:
December 2008 - Claude Giroux
November 2004 - R.J. Umberger
November 2001 - Maxime Ouellet
November 1998 - Jean-Marc Pelletier
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023
- Hogs' Comeback Denied by Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 19 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves' Max Lajoie Named AHL Player of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Desnoyers Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lajoie, Desnoyers, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Notebook: Stepping Up - Charlotte Checkers
- New York Islanders Sign Lennox - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Kile Returns, Nagle to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Poirier Returns to Texas, While Karlstrom, Olofsson and Murray Head to Dallas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs and Marlies Meet for Morning Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Desnoyers Named AHL Rookie of the Month
- Kile Returns, Nagle to Reading
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
- Desnoyers Again Recalled to Flyers
- Isaac Ratcliffe Traded to Nashville