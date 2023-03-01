Desnoyers Named AHL Rookie of the Month

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are thrilled to announce that forward Elliot Desnoyers has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Desnoyers, 21, racked up five goals with nine assists for 14 points in February and did it in only eight games played. On February 11 against Bridgeport he notched his first career two-goal game and on February 19 against Hartford, "The Destroyer" had a career-high four-point performance which included three assists on Garrett Wilson's hat trick.

The fifth-round selection in 2020 from Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec also made his NHL debut on February 25 for the Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils. The talented center leads Lehigh Valley this season with 19 goals and 37 points and is tied for second on the team with 17 assists.

Desnoyers had multiple points in five of his eight outings last month (he had two all season previously). He previously played four junior seasons in the QMJHL with Moncton and Halifax, earning Second Team All-Star honors in 2020-21. Desnoyers also represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal.

Desnoyers becomes the third Lehigh Valley player, and seventh in franchise history, to win AHL Rookie of the Month honors.

Other AHL award winners for February included:

AHL Player of the Month -- Max Lajoie, Chicago Wolves

AHL Goaltender of the Month -- Arturs Silovs, Abbotsford Canucks

Phantoms to win AHL Rookie of the Month

February 2023 - Elliot Desnoyers

October 2017 - Mike Vecchione

January 2016 - Cole Bardreau

Philadephia Phantoms:

December 2008 - Claude Giroux

November 2004 - R.J. Umberger

November 2001 - Maxime Ouellet

November 1998 - Jean-Marc Pelletier

