Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters
March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters. In 29 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 11-11-4 with a 3.42 goals-against average (GAA) and .891 save percentage (S%).
A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 21, went 23-23-6 with one shutout, a 3.13 GAA and .898 S% in 58 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. Last season, Greaves added a 10-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings.
Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.
