Hogs and Marlies Meet for Morning Matchup

Toronto - Igniting their five-game road stretch, the Rockford IceHogs meet the North Division-leading Toronto Marlies head-to-head for the second time this season today at the Coca-Cola Coliseum at 10 a.m. CT.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 26-19-4-4, 60 points (4th, Central Division)

Toronto: 36-14-2-1, 75 points (1st, North Division)

Players to Watch

Forwards Lukas Reichel (17G, 29A) and Luke Philp (17G, 19A) lead the Hogs in points amongst active Rockford skaters. Reichel has registered five points in his last seven games, and Philp has been hot with five points in his last five contests.

Toronto is led by Logan Shaw (17G, 40A) who paces the Marlies in assists and points. Forward Alex Steeves ranks second for the Marlies with 17 goals and 42 points this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs were shut out 2-0 by the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at the BMO Center. Despite a strong performance with 36 saves on 38 Iowa shots, goaltender Dylan Wells was tagged with the loss when Rockford couldn't solve Wild netminder Zane McIntyre.

Hogs On The Move

The Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that the team has recalled defenseman Koletrane Wilson from the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Wilson has posted six assists in 18 games with Indy this season. The defenseman has appeared in six pervious AHL games over the last two seasons with the Stockton Heat. The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that the team has acquired forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev. Gogolev has played in one AHL contest with the Marlies this season. The forward has spent most of the season with the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL, recording 48 points (21G, 27A) in 33 games.

Guess Who's Back

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Sunday that the team has activated goaltender Alex Stalock (oculomotor dysfunction) from injured reserve and assigned goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Rockford. Stauber holds a 6-4-0-0 record with the IceHogs this season alongside a 3.06 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

Short & Sweet

Forward Bobby Lynch played his best hockey of the season in February, notching four goals and one assist during 10-game span. Lynch heated up against Iowa and tallied in two of the five games the Hogs played against the Wild in February. Heading into March, the winger has seven goals and six assists this season.

Don't Call It A Comeback

The IceHogs have clawed their way back from a second period deficit eight times this season to earn a comeback win. The Hogs lead the AHL in come from behind wins with an 8-13-1-0 record this season when trailing entering the third period. Rockford also paces the league in wins when trailing after the first period with an 11-12-0-1 record.

We Meet Again

Tonight's contest marks the 20th all-time meeting between the IceHogs and Marlies. The Hogs hold an all-time record of 10-6-1-2 against Toronto. Battling for the second and final time of the 2022-23 regular season, the Marlies secured the first contest with a 4-3 win on Dec. 16, and Rockford is looking to even the score in tonight's match.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri., Dec. 16 vs. Toronto, 3-4 L Recap & Highlights

Wed., Mar. 1 at Toronto, 10:00 a.m.

IceHogs vs. Marlies, All-Time

10-6-1-2

