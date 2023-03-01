Snively Stumps Penguins in 5-3 Bears' Win

(Hershey, PA) - Joe Snively led the way with two goals and an assist, and Mike Sgarbossa picked up three assists as the Hershey Bears (33-13-5-2) earned a 5-3 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (22-23-3-5) on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. With the victory, Hershey earned a split of its 12-game regular season series against its I-81 rival with a record of 6-3-3-0. The win also allowed Hershey to leapfrog idle Providence back into first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Bears opened the scoring midway through the first period when Henrik Rybinski fished the puck out along the right half-boards and found Henrik Borgstrom, who muscled his way into the slot to draw a delayed hooking penalty, but ultimately finished the play with a shot that beat Dustin Tokarski at 9:49 for his eighth of the season.

Justin Addamo tied it for the Penguins at 17:32 with a power-play strike when he deflected Colin Swoyer's point shot past a stick-less Zach Fucale.

Ethen Frank put Hershey up 2-1 at 6:02 of the second period with a tally on the man advantage when he blasted a one-timer at the left circle from Connor McMichael and Sgarbossa for his 24th of the season.

Snively netted his first of the night to make it 3-1 for the Bears at 19:02 when Sgarbossa found Lucas Johansen between the hash marks, who then dished the puck over to Snively above the crease. The winger shifted the puck to his backhand before sliding it past a sprawled Tokarski for his sixth of the season.

Addamo netted another power-play tally for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 3:38 of the third period to pull the visitors back to within one, when he grabbed a loose puck in the slot and backhanded it behind Fucale for his second of the evening.

The Penguins tied it at 3-3 when Jon Lizzotte sprung Alex Nylander for a breakaway, and Nylander deked past Fucale at 5:11.

The game remained tied late into the third period, but with just over four minutes remaining in regulation, Sgarbossa found Snively, who drifted through the right circle and threw a shot on net that squeaked through the legs of Tokarski for his second of the evening and the eventual game-winner. Mike Vecchione earned a secondary assist on the goal, while Sgarbossa's third helper of the night gave him his 400th professional point.

Vecchione added an empty-net goal with Tokarski pulled at 18:26 for his 18th of the season; Snively picked up the lone assist.

Shots finished even at 35-28 in favor of the Bears. Fucale went 25-for-28 for Hershey to pick up his 17th victory of the season, setting a new single-season high for the goaltender; Tokarski was 30-for-34 for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Bears were 1-for-3 on the power play; the Penguins finished 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

