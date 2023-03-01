Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (23-21-5-4; 55 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (30-16-3-2; 65 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to Milwaukee for an early morning showdown against the Admirals Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Iowa has secured points in four of five games against Milwaukee this season.

CRUNCH TIME

The Iowa Wild enter the month of March with 19 games remaining, 11 of which will come on the road. Eight games will come against Pacific Division opponents, while 11 will come against teams in the Central Division. Four of the seven opponents currently hold win percentages higher than Iowa's 0.519%. The upcoming schedule includes seven back-to-back sets and two occasions in which the Wild will play three games in four days.

SERIES SCORERS

- Nic Petan and Marco Rossi are the only two Wild players to score twice against Milwaukee

- Joe Hicketts leads all players with six points (1-5=6) in the season series

- Kiefer Sherwood leads Milwaukee with five goals in the season series

- Jachym Kondelik leads active Admirals in scoring (3-1=4) against the Wild this season

DID YOU KNOW

- Sammy Walker has scored against seven of nine teams the Wild have played this season

- Walker did not score against Colorado and has yet to score against Milwaukee in five games

- Iowa is 8-6-2-0 in weekday games and 4-3-0-0 on Wednesdays

- The Wild are 17-0-3-1 when leading after two periods

