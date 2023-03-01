Bears Recall Defenseman Benton Maass from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Benton Maass has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Maass, 24, has registered nine points (4g, 5a) in 45 games this season with the Stingrays, posting 40 penalty minutes and a team-best plus/minus of 13. He scored his first professional goal on Dec. 14, 2022 at Atlanta.

The native of Elk River, Minn. played his lone AHL game in the 2022-23 regular season finale for Hershey, skating in Hershey's loss to Syracuse on Apr. 24, 2022.

Maass was selected by the Capitals in the 6th round of the 2017 NHL Draft. After four years at the University of New Hampshire, Maass transferred to Minnesota State University for the 2021-22 season, helping the Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament title game.

