Popular Amerks Theme Nights Return Throughout the Month of March

March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are scheduled for seven home games during a busy month of March, highlighted by the return of several special and popular theme nights.

Friday, March 10: Irish Night, presented by Rohrbach Brewing Company

The always-popular Irish Night, presented Rohrbach Brewing Company, returns on Friday, Mar. 10 when the team hosts the Hartford Wolf Pack at The Blue Cross Arena.

Start your St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations off right at The Blue Cross Arena, where the first 2,000 fans will receive Amerks and Rohrbach-branded steins. Among the steins, 100 will include a voucher to participate in The Pot of Gold punch board, located in The Hall of Fame in the Genesee Brew House, for a chance to win a prize.

The Irish Night festivities begin with an Amerks Happy Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in The Hall of Fame in the Genesee Brew House, where fans ages 21 and over can enjoy Genesee and Genesee Light drafts for just $2. There will also be live music from the band "1916" during Happy Hour and the first intermission. Formed as an acoustic pub act in 2006, the band 1916 has "transformed into the hardest hitting Irish Rock band this side of Dublin!" The game will also feature bagpipers as well as Irish music and Dancers.

Sunday, March 12: Halfway to Halloween Night, presented by Pepsi

What was formerly Sweets in the Suites Night has been rebranded to Halfway to Halloween Night, presented by Pepsi, but will still feature the same family-friendly Halloween fun when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, Mar. 12 at The Blue Cross Arena.

Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes for the game. Children ages 12 or younger will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on the suite level during intermissions as well as the chance to participate in other costume-themed promotions, including a mummy-wrapping contest and bobbing for apples.

Tickets for kids ages 3-12 can be purchased for just $10 with additional tickets for adults starting at $19. Tickets are not required for fans ages 2 or younger.

Wednesday, March 15: Global Recycling Day, presented by Sunnking

Global Recycling Day, presented by Sunnking, returns on Wednesday, Mar. 15 when the Amerks take on the Laval Rocket.

Global Recycling Day is recognized yearly on March 18 and promotes the importance of recycling and its positive impact across the globe. The game will feature ticket deals as well as a reusable bag giveaway to the first 700 fans.

Friday, March 24: Women in Sport Night, presented by Zweigle's

For the second straight year, the Amerks will celebrate Women in Sport Night, presented by Zweigle's,on Friday, Mar. 24 against the Hershey Bears,honoring women across various areas and levels of the professional sport industry. Prior to the game, the Amerks are hosting an in-person Women in Sport panel featuring members of the Amerks front office and other industry leaders, including Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.) Athletic Director, Jacqueline Nicholson, and American Hockey League Vice President of Hockey Operations, Hayley Moore.

The event provides an opportunity for local high school and college students the chance to network and learn from some of the top female experts in the industry. Tickets begin at just $15 and includes access to the pre-game panel. For tickets and to reserve your spot for the panel discussion, please visit www.amerks.com/womeninsport and enter the promo code "WIS".

Sunday, March 26: Bills Day, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital

Hockey meets the gridiron at the second annual Bills Day, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, on Sunday, Mar. 26 when the Amerks host the Cleveland Monsters at The Blue Cross Arena. To look the part, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive custom Amerks zubaz-style socks. Select fans will also have the chance to win autographed Bills merchandise and other team apparel throughout the game.

The Amerks players will sport new specialty Bills-inspired jerseys for the game (to be unveiled in advance later this month) that will be auctioned off to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning the week of the game.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The Amerks will also incorporate several elements of Buffalo's game presentation, including the legendary "Shout" song that has become a staple of Bills games, as well as the train horn. The "Stampede", the popular drumline known for their performances at each Bills home game, will also be on hand for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.