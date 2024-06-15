Philadelphia Union Falls to Inter Miami CF
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on Saturday night, falling 2-1. Forward Mikael Uhre netted his sixth goal of MLS play in the third minute to open up the scoring for the Union. In the second half, Miami leveled the score in the 47th minute with a goal from Julian Gressel. Miami took the lead when Leo Afonso found the back of the net in stoppage time. Despite outshooting Miami 20 to 10, the Union could not find the equalizer.
The Union travel to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 19 (7:45 p.m. ET/ FS1).
Philadelphia Union 1 - Inter Miami CF 2
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, June 15, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Ismir Pekmic
AR1: Cory Richardson
AR2: Ryan Graves
4TH: Luis Arroyo
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Peter Balciunas
Weather: 81 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Mikael Uhre (Glesnes) 3'
MIA - Julian Gressel (Cremeschi) 47'
MIA - Leo Afonso (Bright) 90+4'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
MIA - David Ruiz (caution) 32'
PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 34'
PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 64'
MIA - Tomás Avilés (caution) 66'
MIA - David Ruiz (second caution/ejection) 69'
MIA - Leonardo Campana (caution) 75'
MIA - Jordi Alba (caution) 82'
PHI - Leon Flach (caution) 82'
MIA - Tomás Avilés (second caution/ejection) 85'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Oliver Semmle; Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Tai Baribo 81'), Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno 53'), Jeremy Rafanello (Chris Donovan 72'), Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan; Mikael Uhre.
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olwethu Makhanya, Sanders Ngabo, David Vazquez, Markus Anderson.
Inter Miami CF: Drake Callender; Tomas Aviles, Jordi Alba, Sergil Kryvtsov (Noah Allen 90'+1'); Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel (Ryan Sailor 88'), Benjamin Cremaschi (Franco Negri 90+8'), David Ruiz, Marcelo Weigandt; Leo Campana (Leo Afonso 90'+1'), Robert Taylor (Yannick Bright 78').
Substitutes not used: CJ Dos Santos; Ian Fray, Lawson Sunderland, Shanyder Borgelin.
TEAM NOTES
Homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello made his third career appearance in the Starting XI in MLS play.
Midfielder Leon Flach makes his 100th appearance for Philadelphia Union, becoming the 17th player in club history to reach the century mark in regular season play.
David Vazquez makes the matchday roster for the first time in his MLS career.
Defender Jakob Glesnes registered his first assist of the MLS season.
The Union travel to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 19 (7:45 p.m. ET/ FS1).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024
- Revolution Collect Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3-2 - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats Toronto FC 4-1, Extends Unbeaten Run to Four Matches - Chicago Fire FC
- Nine-Man Inter Miami CF Earns 1-2 on the Road Over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws Houston Dynamo 2-2 - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Falls to Inter Miami CF - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Secures Back-To-Back Victories in Heated Battle with DC United - Charlotte FC
- Three Timbers Players Selected to Rosters for Copa América - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Inter Miami CF - Philadelphia Union
- Dani Pereira to Represent Venezuela at Copa América 2024 - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, June 15 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Sign Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América - Columbus Crew SC
- National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award - Los Angeles FC
- Five Points: in All Weathers - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Alec Smir to Semi-Guaranteed Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team Ahead of 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América - Colorado Rapids
- Kyle Hiebert Selected for Canadian Men's National Team 2024 Copa America Roster - St. Louis City SC
- Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canada for 2024 Copa América - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Signs Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Austin FC Signs Alonso Ramírez to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Falls to Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Inter Miami CF
- Eight Philadelphia Union Players Receive International Call Ups
- Philadelphia Union Draws CF Montréal, 2-2
- Philadelphia Union Draw Toronto Fc, 0-0