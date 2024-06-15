Philadelphia Union Falls to Inter Miami CF

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on Saturday night, falling 2-1. Forward Mikael Uhre netted his sixth goal of MLS play in the third minute to open up the scoring for the Union. In the second half, Miami leveled the score in the 47th minute with a goal from Julian Gressel. Miami took the lead when Leo Afonso found the back of the net in stoppage time. Despite outshooting Miami 20 to 10, the Union could not find the equalizer.

The Union travel to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 19 (7:45 p.m. ET/ FS1).

Philadelphia Union 1 - Inter Miami CF 2

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, June 15, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Ismir Pekmic

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Ryan Graves

4TH: Luis Arroyo

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Peter Balciunas

Weather: 81 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Glesnes) 3'

MIA - Julian Gressel (Cremeschi) 47'

MIA - Leo Afonso (Bright) 90+4'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIA - David Ruiz (caution) 32'

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 34'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 64'

MIA - Tomás Avilés (caution) 66'

MIA - David Ruiz (second caution/ejection) 69'

MIA - Leonardo Campana (caution) 75'

MIA - Jordi Alba (caution) 82'

PHI - Leon Flach (caution) 82'

MIA - Tomás Avilés (second caution/ejection) 85'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Oliver Semmle; Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Tai Baribo 81'), Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno 53'), Jeremy Rafanello (Chris Donovan 72'), Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan; Mikael Uhre.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olwethu Makhanya, Sanders Ngabo, David Vazquez, Markus Anderson.

Inter Miami CF: Drake Callender; Tomas Aviles, Jordi Alba, Sergil Kryvtsov (Noah Allen 90'+1'); Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel (Ryan Sailor 88'), Benjamin Cremaschi (Franco Negri 90+8'), David Ruiz, Marcelo Weigandt; Leo Campana (Leo Afonso 90'+1'), Robert Taylor (Yannick Bright 78').

Substitutes not used: CJ Dos Santos; Ian Fray, Lawson Sunderland, Shanyder Borgelin.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello made his third career appearance in the Starting XI in MLS play.

Midfielder Leon Flach makes his 100th appearance for Philadelphia Union, becoming the 17th player in club history to reach the century mark in regular season play.

David Vazquez makes the matchday roster for the first time in his MLS career.

Defender Jakob Glesnes registered his first assist of the MLS season.

