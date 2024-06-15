Atlanta United Draws Houston Dynamo 2-2

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United on the field

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United on the field(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United played to a 2-2 draw vs. Houston Dynamo Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Daniel Ríos scored an equalizer in the first half while Xande Silva gave Atlanta the lead in the second half, but Houston found a late goal to split the points.

The Dynamo got off the mark early and took the lead in the fifth minute. Atlanta conceded a corner kick which Houston's Hector Herrera delivered to the near post. Griffin Dorsey flicked a shot toward goal that ricocheted off the crossbar and fell to Franco Escobar on the far side. Escobar placed a lunging header across goal and into the net to hand the visitors the lead.

Luke Brennan entered the match in the 18th minute to replace an injured Edwin Mosquera and provided a spark in the attack. Atlanta leveled the match in the 25th minute on a play that began with Ríos forcing a turnover while pressing Houston's backline just outside of its own 18-yard box. The Mexican forward dribbled into the penalty area and was quickly closed down by a pair of defenders, but he back heeled the ball to an overlapping Brennan. The Homegrown winger first-timed a cross to the near post for Thiago Almada inside the six-yard box, but his attempt was saved by goalkeeper Steve Clark. The ball rolled back to a wide open Ríos in the middle of the box where he buried the equalizer for his second goal of the season.

A energized start to the second half saw Atlanta nearly take the lead in the 54th minute from a set piece. Almada delivered a free kick from the right wing into the box where Dax McCarty flicked it to the back post for Derrick Williams. The center back was positioned well, but his shot from inside the six-yard box was denied by Clark and went out for a throw on the right side.

Atlanta continued to push and took the lead following the throw-in. Almada received the ball and found Caleb Wiley in the middle of the field, who worked the ball over to Silva on the left wing. Silva split a pair of defenders as he dribbled toward goal and unleashed a curling shot from a tight angle that found the far right upper corner and left Clark flat-footed. It marked Silva's second goal of the year, matching his total from last season.

Houston's attack struggled to create chances throughout the second half and put its first shot on target in the 84th minute. Dorsey sent a cross to the edge of the six-yard box where Latif Blessing put a powerful header on goal, but Brad Guzan was positioned well to make the save right on the goal line and preserve the lead.

Blessing, however, would capitalize on his next opportunity, scoring in the 89th minute to level the match. Houston quickly progressed the ball up field, finding Dorsey on the right side dribbling to the edge of the 18 before laying it off for Carrasquilla centrally. Carrasquilla sent a cross to the back post where Blessing chested the ball down and finished with his right foot.

Atlanta nearly scored the match-winner in the 98th minute. Caleb Wiley delivered a long throw-in from the left side into the penalty area which was flicked on by Jamal Thiare. The ball fell to Brennan four yards from goal where he brought the ball down with his chest and attempted to poke it across goal, but his shot was lifted over the bar for the final play of the match.

Atlanta United (4-8-5, 17 points) returns to action Wednesday, June 19 when it travels to face D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 19-12 Houston

Shots on target: 9-5 Houston

Corner kicks: 6-4 Houston

Fouls Committed: 16-12 Houston

xG: 2.6 - 1.8 Atlanta

Possession: 52 - 48 Houston

Passing accuracy: 89 - 87 Houston

Scoring

HOU - Franco Escobar 5'

ATL - Daniel Ríos 25'

ATL - Xande Silva (Caleb Wiley) 55'

HOU - Latif Blessing (Coco Carrasquilla, Griffin Dorsey) 89'

Disciplinary

ATL - Xande Silva 8'

HOU - Franco Escobar 42'

HOU - Coco Carrasquilla 44'

HOU - Ibrahim Aliyu 53'

HOU - Micael dos Santos 58' Notes

Daniel Ríos and Xande Silva each scored their second goal of the season

Caleb Wiley recorded his second assist of the season

Attendance: 42,630

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Noah Cobb

D: Derrick Williams

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Caleb Wiley

M: Dax McCarty

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Edwin Mosquera (Luke Brennan - 18')

M: Xande Silva (Jay Fortune - 81')

M: Thiago Almada

F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiare - 76')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Quentin Westberg

Efrain Morales

Ronald Hernandez

Nick Firmino

HOUSTON DYNAMO STARTING LINEUP

GK: Steve Clark

D: Franco Escobar

D: Griffin Dorsey

D: Erik Sviatchenko (Tate Schmitt - 76')

D: Micael dos Santos

M: Artur

M: Hector Herrera (c)

M: Ibrahim Aliyu (Latif Blessing - 67')

M: Coco Carrasquilla

F: Amine Bassi (Ethan Bartlow - 90+7')

F: Sebastian Kowalczyk (Sebastian Ferreira - 76')

Substitutes not used:

Andrew Tarbell

Brad Smith

Daniel Steres

Jan Gregus

Brooklyn Raines

OFFICIALS

Victor Rivas (referee), Chantal Boudreau (assistant), Jeffrey Swartzel (assistant), Ted Unkel (fourth), Jorge Gonzalez (VAR), TJ Zablocki (AVAR)

Media Contacts:

Chris Winkler - Director of Communications

E: Cwinkler@atlutd.com

Justin Veldhuis - Manager of Sports Communications

E: Justin.Veldhuis@atlutd.com

Chris Raimondi - Manager of Brand Communications

E: Craimondi@atlutd.com

Johannes Schneider - Communications Coordinator

E: Johannes.Schneider@atlutd.com

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.