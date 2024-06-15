Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II defender Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks) to a short-term agreement. Konincks will be available for today's MLS regular season road match against Toronto FC at BMO Field.

Konincks, 23, has started all 11 matches he has played for Chicago Fire FC II in 2024, logging 982 minutes in the backline for the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side. Konincks has also scored two goals for Chicago Fire II while primarily playing as a centerback.

Konincks was signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 7, 2024, with Chicago Fire FC II. He currently occupies an international slot with the MLS NEXT Pro side of the Club.

The Dutch defender joined Chicago after spending last season with Saint Louis University. In his one season with the Billikens, he started in all of Saint Louis' 17 games in the season, recording four goals in 2023 while guarding the backline. He anchored a backline that averaged only one goal against per game, one of the strongest in the Atlantic-10 Conference.

This is Konincks' first short-term agreement of the 2024 regular season. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs defender Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks)

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 30, 2000

Hometown: Montfoort, Netherlands

Birthplace: Montfoort, Netherlands

Citizenship: Netherlands

Last Club: Saint Louis University (NCAA)

