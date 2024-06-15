Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - Nashville Soccer Club held the New York Red Bulls to a scoreless draw at Red Bull Arena, extending its unbeaten record to five in its last six matches (2W-1L-3D), including three consecutive road matches.
Joe said no: Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season with his five-save performance. Willis owns three shutouts against the Red Bulls as a Boy in Gold, with two coming this season (Feb. 25, 2024 and June 15, 2024).
He's Teal: Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury earned his 400th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs) as he subbed into the match in the 79th minute, becoming the seventh active player in league history to reach this milestone. Bunbury also currently sits seventh among all active players with 380 regular season appearances.
Next up: Nashville SC is now midway through its fifth of nine multi-match weeks in 2024, with a record of 4W-3L-6D across all competitions. The Boys in Gold will play their second of three matches in seven days when they travel north of the border to face Toronto FC on Wednesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
is 36W-27L-37D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents
is 15W-16L-34D all-time when tied at half
is 34W-34L-43D all-time on weekends
is 4W-5L-4D all-time in the month of June
is unbeaten in five of its last six matches (2W-1L-3D)
is unbeaten in its last three road matches (1W-0L-2D)
Teal Bunbury earned his 400th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs) with his appearance off the bench
Aníbal Godoy was named to Panama's Copa América™ USA 2024 roster on June 14 making him unavailable for Nashville SC
Dan Lovitz led the team with five clearances
Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 15 games started and 1,349 minutes played
Shaq Moore was named to the United States' Copa América™ USA 2024 roster on June 14 making him unavailable for Nashville SC
Jacob Shaffelburg was named to Canada's Copa América™ USA 2024 roster on June 15 making him unavailable for Nashville SC
Joe Willis
recorded his fifth shutout of the season, his third on the road
recorded his second shutout against the New York Red Bulls this season
owns 64 MLS career regular season shutouts
