Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe has been selected to Canada's final 26-player roster for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América. Canada will make its debut in the oldest active continental football competition this month.
Canada has been drawn into Group A and is set to play the reigning FIFA World Cup and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina on June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Canada's remaining Group A matches see them face Peru on June 25 in Kansas City and Chile on June 29 in Orlando.
Russell-Rowe made his senior national team debut in Canada's Concacaf Gold Cup opener last summer, entering in the second half of a 4-2 win over Cuba on July 4, 2023, and has earned five senior caps to date.
This season, the 21-year-old Crew forward has appeared in 11 league games, earning seven starts and scoring three goals. He appeared in all seven of the Club's Concacaf Champions Cup matches and scored two goals, including the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in the first leg of the semifinals. Russell-Rowe additionally converted his penalty kick during the shootout against Tigres in the second leg of the quarterfinals.
The 48th edition of the Copa América will be co-organized by CONMEBOL and Concacaf and is set to be played in 14 stadiums across 13 cities in the United States.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024
- Dani Pereira to Represent Venezuela at Copa América 2024 - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, June 15 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Sign Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América - Columbus Crew SC
- National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award - Los Angeles FC
- Five Points: in All Weathers - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Alec Smir to Semi-Guaranteed Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team Ahead of 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América - Colorado Rapids
- Kyle Hiebert Selected for Canadian Men's National Team 2024 Copa America Roster - St. Louis City SC
- Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canada for 2024 Copa América - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Signs Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Austin FC Signs Alonso Ramírez to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América
- Columbus Crew Edge NYCFC, 3-2
- Columbus Crew's Nicholas Hagen and Jacen Russell-Rowe Receive National Team Call-Ups
- Columbus Crew Acquire Dylan Chambost from AS Saint-Étienne
- Eight Columbus Crew Players Receive National Team Call-Ups