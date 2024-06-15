Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe has been selected to Canada's final 26-player roster for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América. Canada will make its debut in the oldest active continental football competition this month.

Canada has been drawn into Group A and is set to play the reigning FIFA World Cup and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina on June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Canada's remaining Group A matches see them face Peru on June 25 in Kansas City and Chile on June 29 in Orlando.

Russell-Rowe made his senior national team debut in Canada's Concacaf Gold Cup opener last summer, entering in the second half of a 4-2 win over Cuba on July 4, 2023, and has earned five senior caps to date.

This season, the 21-year-old Crew forward has appeared in 11 league games, earning seven starts and scoring three goals. He appeared in all seven of the Club's Concacaf Champions Cup matches and scored two goals, including the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in the first leg of the semifinals. Russell-Rowe additionally converted his penalty kick during the shootout against Tigres in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

The 48th edition of the Copa América will be co-organized by CONMEBOL and Concacaf and is set to be played in 14 stadiums across 13 cities in the United States.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.