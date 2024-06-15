Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - Nashville Soccer Club held the New York Red Bulls to a scoreless draw at Red Bull Arena, extending its unbeaten record to five in its last six matches (2W-1L-3D), including three consecutive road matches.

Joe said no: Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season with his five-save performance. Willis owns three shutouts against the Red Bulls as a Boy in Gold, with two coming this season (Feb. 25, 2024 and June 15, 2024).

He's Teal: Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury earned his 400 th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs) as he subbed into the match in the 79th minute, becoming the seventh active player in league history to reach this milestone. Bunbury also currently sits seventh among all active players with 380 regular season appearances.

Next up: Nashville SC is now midway through its fifth of nine multi-match weeks in 2024, with a record of 4W-3L-6D across all competitions. The Boys in Gold will play their second of three matches in seven days when they travel north of the border to face Toronto FC on Wednesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 36W-27L-37D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents

is 15W-16L-34D all-time when tied at half

is 34W-34L-43D all-time on weekends

is 4W-5L-4D all-time in the month of June

is unbeaten in five of its last six matches (2W-1L-3D)

is unbeaten in its last three road matches (1W-0L-2D)

Teal Bunbury earned his 400 th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs) with his appearance off the bench

Aníbal Godoy was named to Panama's Copa América™ USA 2024 roster on June 14 making him unavailable for Nashville SC

Dan Lovitz led the team with five clearances

Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 15 games started and 1,349 minutes played

Shaq Moore was named to the United States' Copa América™ USA 2024 roster on June 14 making him unavailable for Nashville SC

Jacob Shaffelburg was named to Canada's Copa América™ USA 2024 roster on June 15 making him unavailable for Nashville SC

Joe Willis

recorded his fifth shutout of the season, his third on the road

recorded his second shutout against the New York Red Bulls this season

owns 64 MLS career regular season shutouts

Box score:

Nashville SC (4W-5L-8D) at New York Red Bulls (8W-4L-6D)

June 15, 2024 - Red Bull Arena

Final score:

NSH: 0

RBNY: 0

Discipline:

NSH: Josh Bauer (Caution) 32'

RBNY: Noah Eile (Caution) 40'

RBNY: Sandro Schwarz (Caution) 55'

RBNY: Daniel Edelman (Caution) 75'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Dru Yearwood, Alex Muyl, Sean Davis (Tah Brian Anunga 65'); Sam Surridge, Tyler Boyd (Teal Bunbury 79')

Substitutes : Amar Sejdić, Joey Skinner, Forster Ajago, Taylor Washington, Elliot Panicco, Brent Kallman

RBNY starters: Ryan Meara; Noah Eile, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis (C), John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cameron Harper (Dennis Gjengaar 84'), Wikelman Carmona, Daniel Edelman; Elias Manoel (Cory Burke 73'), Dante Vanzeir

Substitutes: AJ Marcucci, Andres Reyes, Kyle Duncan, Julian Zakrzewski, Aidan O'Connor, Ronald Donkor, Bento Estrela

Match officials:

Referee: Guido Gonzalez Jr.

AR1: Ben Pilgrim

AR2: Tyler Wyrostek

4TH: Elvis Osmanovic

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Weather: 79 degrees, clear

