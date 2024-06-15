Three Timbers Players Selected to Rosters for Copa América
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have had three players selected to Copa América rosters, the club announced today. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller were named to the Canadian Men's National Team, while defender Miguel Araujo has been selected to represent the Peruvian Men's National Team at the 48th edition of Copa América.
Copa América, which will take place in the United States for the second time ever, begins June 20 and ends July 14, with the group stage running through July 2. Both Canada and Peru were selected to Group A, alongside Chile and reigning World Cup champions Argentina. The top two teams from each group will advance to the tournament's knockout rounds. The three Timbers players will compete against one another when Canada and Peru face off in a group stage match set to kickoff at 3 p.m. (Pacific) June 25 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
Araujo, who was first called up to the Peru Men's National Team in 2014, will compete in his third Copa América tournament, also representing La Bicolor in 2019 and 2021. Crépeau and Miller will be part of Canada's first-ever Copa América squad.
Crépeau, 30, has made 17 appearances (16 starts) for the Canadian Men's National Team. The Quebec native most recently made four saves as Canada drew No.2-ranked France 0-0 in an international friendly match June 9 in Bordeaux, France. With the Timbers, Crépeau has started in all 13 appearances since joining the club this season.
Miller, 27, has made 43 appearances (38 starts) for the Canadian Men's National Team, tallying three assists. Most recently, the Toronto native came in as a second-half substitute to help Canada preserve a clean sheet against France on June 9. With the Timbers this season, Miller has started in all his 15 appearances, recording one assist.
Araujo, 29, has earned 32 caps for Peru. Most recently, Araujo started and played 90 minutes in back-to-back friendly matches for Peru, earning two shutouts with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay (June 7) and a 1-0 victory over El Salvador (June 14). The center back has appeared in 12 matches, starting eight for the Timbers in the 2024 campaign.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE Canada vs. Argentina (Group Stage)
June 20 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia Peru vs. Chile (Group Stage)
June 21 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Canada vs. Peru (Group Stage)
June 25 3:00 p.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada), Miguel Araujo (Peru) Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas Canada vs. Chile (Group Stage)
June 29 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida Peru vs. Argentina (Group Stage)
June 29 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024
- Revolution Collect Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3-2 - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats Toronto FC 4-1, Extends Unbeaten Run to Four Matches - Chicago Fire FC
- Nine-Man Inter Miami CF Earns 1-2 on the Road Over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws Houston Dynamo 2-2 - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Falls to Inter Miami CF - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Secures Back-To-Back Victories in Heated Battle with DC United - Charlotte FC
- Three Timbers Players Selected to Rosters for Copa América - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Inter Miami CF - Philadelphia Union
- Dani Pereira to Represent Venezuela at Copa América 2024 - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, June 15 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Sign Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América - Columbus Crew SC
- National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award - Los Angeles FC
- Five Points: in All Weathers - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Alec Smir to Semi-Guaranteed Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team Ahead of 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América - Colorado Rapids
- Kyle Hiebert Selected for Canadian Men's National Team 2024 Copa America Roster - St. Louis City SC
- Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canada for 2024 Copa América - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Signs Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Austin FC Signs Alonso Ramírez to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Three Timbers Players Selected to Rosters for Copa América
- Timbers, Thorns FC Announce Rosters for Green Is Gold Charity Match at Providence Park on June 26
- Timbers to Host Community Event 'Rose City Road Trip' Presented by Providence
- Timbers Earn Road Point in Scoreless Draw with St. Louis City SC
- Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura, Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement from T2