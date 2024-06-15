Three Timbers Players Selected to Rosters for Copa América

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have had three players selected to Copa América rosters, the club announced today. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller were named to the Canadian Men's National Team, while defender Miguel Araujo has been selected to represent the Peruvian Men's National Team at the 48th edition of Copa América.

Copa América, which will take place in the United States for the second time ever, begins June 20 and ends July 14, with the group stage running through July 2. Both Canada and Peru were selected to Group A, alongside Chile and reigning World Cup champions Argentina. The top two teams from each group will advance to the tournament's knockout rounds. The three Timbers players will compete against one another when Canada and Peru face off in a group stage match set to kickoff at 3 p.m. (Pacific) June 25 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Araujo, who was first called up to the Peru Men's National Team in 2014, will compete in his third Copa América tournament, also representing La Bicolor in 2019 and 2021. Crépeau and Miller will be part of Canada's first-ever Copa América squad.

Crépeau, 30, has made 17 appearances (16 starts) for the Canadian Men's National Team. The Quebec native most recently made four saves as Canada drew No.2-ranked France 0-0 in an international friendly match June 9 in Bordeaux, France. With the Timbers, Crépeau has started in all 13 appearances since joining the club this season.

Miller, 27, has made 43 appearances (38 starts) for the Canadian Men's National Team, tallying three assists. Most recently, the Toronto native came in as a second-half substitute to help Canada preserve a clean sheet against France on June 9. With the Timbers this season, Miller has started in all his 15 appearances, recording one assist.

Araujo, 29, has earned 32 caps for Peru. Most recently, Araujo started and played 90 minutes in back-to-back friendly matches for Peru, earning two shutouts with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay (June 7) and a 1-0 victory over El Salvador (June 14). The center back has appeared in 12 matches, starting eight for the Timbers in the 2024 campaign.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE Canada vs. Argentina (Group Stage)

June 20 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia Peru vs. Chile (Group Stage)

June 21 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Canada vs. Peru (Group Stage)

June 25 3:00 p.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada), Miguel Araujo (Peru) Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas Canada vs. Chile (Group Stage)

June 29 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida Peru vs. Argentina (Group Stage)

June 29 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

