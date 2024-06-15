LA Galaxy Play Host to Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, June 15

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Playing the first of three games in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy play host to Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Saturday, June 15 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Tonight's match marks the 81st meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, with LA leading the all-time series 32-29-19. Against Sporting KC, LA holds a 27-26-18 record in league play and a 5-3-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy earned a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park on March 23. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last four matches played (1-0-3; 7 GF, 6 GA) against Kansas City dating back to Sept. 4, 2022. In 34 all-time regular-season matches played at home against Sporting KC, the Galaxy hold a 17-8-9 record.

In seven matches played at home during the 2024 campaign, LA holds an unbeaten record of 4-0-3 (16 GF, 11 GA). During those seven matches played at home, Riqui Puig has tallied six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists), Gabriel Pec has recorded four goals and three assists and Dejan Joveljić has notched four goals and one assist at Dignity Health Sports Park this season.

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 18

Saturday, June 15, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marin Zuniga (Analyst)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.