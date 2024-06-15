Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team Ahead of 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito has been named to the Canadian Men's National Team roster for the 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América for the nation's first-ever appearance in the tournament, Canada Soccer announced today. Canada has been drawn into Group A along with Argentina, Perú, and Chile. The tournament will be held in various cities across the United States, spanning from June 20 to July 14.
Bombito has started in 15 of the 16 matches for the Rapids this season in his second year with the club. He has logged 1,368 minutes in 2024 and has recorded the first two goals of his MLS career while also tallying an assist. The 24-year-old has made 27 appearances with 2,119 minutes logged since joining the club in 2023 as the third overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft.
The call for Bombito is coming shortly after his appearance on Canada's roster for their recent friendlies against the Netherlands and France. Recently appointed head coach Jesse Marsch played the defender for the full 90 minutes in both matches.
The Montréal, Canada, native was also called up to the senior national team to assist in them qualifying for the tournament.
Bombito made his debut with the side during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. The defender appeared and started all four matches that Canada played in the tournament, logging 247 minutes in the nation's run to the tournament's quarter-final.
Canada will participate in the opening match for the tournament against Argentina on June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. They will then match up with Perú on June 25 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. To round out their Group A schedule, Canada will face Chile on June 29 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The top-two teams in each group following the opening stage will advance to the tournament's quarterfinals. The final for the tournament will be played on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
