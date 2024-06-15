Toronto FC Sign Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS Short-Term Agreements
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II midfielders Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS short-term agreements for Saturday's MLS regular season match against Chicago Fire FC. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.
Cimermancic, 19, made his Toronto FC II debut as an Academy player against New York City FC II on May 8, 2022, and signed his first professional contract with the Young Reds on March 24, 2023. The Kitchener, Ontario native has scored four goals and registered eight assists in 47 appearances (41 starts) through three MLS NEXT Pro seasons with TFC II. In 2024, the midfielder has been an ever-present for the TFC II, recording 990 minutes across 11 appearances during the MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Cimermancic originally joined the TFC Academy in February 2015 and went on to represent the Academy across all age groups, following seven years with Kitchener Spirit.
Ayari, 21, signed with Toronto FC II on April 18, 2024, and has made seven appearances during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The New York City-born attacking midfielder made his club debut against New England Revolution II on April 19 and scored his first TFC II goal against Columbus Crew 2 on May 5. Prior to the Young Reds, Ayari joined the Sheffield United Academy in 2019 and represented the Blades at the U-18, U-21 and U-23 levels. Internationally, Ayari has represented Tunisia at the youth level, recording a goal and an assist through eight appearances for the Tunisian U-20 team.
TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II midfielders Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS short-term agreements for Saturday's match against Chicago Fire FC.
