Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC returns to the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field on Saturday, June 15 to face Minnesota United FC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). Saturday marks the club's 50th Anniversary Celebration, a major event as the club continues to honor a half-decade of Seattle soccer. The day's festivities include various matchday activations, including a Sammy the Sounder throwback bobblehead giveaway for the first 10,000 fans and a pre-match ceremony with a representative from every Sounders team from 1974-2023.
Seattle currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 18 points (4-7-6), three points out of a playoff position. Minnesota United FC is in third place in the West with 29 points (8-3-5), most recently coming off a 1-1 road draw with FC Dallas on June 8.
Sounders FC has been very successful against Minnesota since the Loons joined MLS in 2017, holding a 10-1-2 record in the regular season and a plus-17 goal advantage (25-8). The Rave Green have never dropped points in a home match against the Loons, playing to a 7-0-0 record in the regular season. Seattle won its lone playoff match against Minnesota 3-2 in the 2020 Western Conference Final, which was also played at Lumen Field.
Following the fixture, Seattle hits the road for a midweek match against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday, June 19 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
ETERNAL SOUNDERS CIRCLE OF LEGENDS
Sounders FC announced the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends earlier this week, an exclusive honor for those that have distinguished themselves as the greatest players, coaches and builders in Sounders history. The 1974 NASL Sounders squad will be the first entry into the Circle of Legends, being inducted during the pre-match ceremonies on Saturday.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Oscar Salazar & Jaime Macias
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Diego Arrioja
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC huddle
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024
- Dani Pereira to Represent Venezuela at Copa América 2024 - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, June 15 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Sign Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América - Columbus Crew SC
- National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award - Los Angeles FC
- Five Points: in All Weathers - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Alec Smir to Semi-Guaranteed Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team Ahead of 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América - Colorado Rapids
- Kyle Hiebert Selected for Canadian Men's National Team 2024 Copa America Roster - St. Louis City SC
- Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canada for 2024 Copa América - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Signs Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Austin FC Signs Alonso Ramírez to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Ahead of Saturday's 50th Anniversary Celebration, Sounders FC Unveils Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends
- Sounders FC Ranks Second in MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season
- Sounders FC Drops 2-1 Result to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Evening
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park