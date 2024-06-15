Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC returns to the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field on Saturday, June 15 to face Minnesota United FC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). Saturday marks the club's 50th Anniversary Celebration, a major event as the club continues to honor a half-decade of Seattle soccer. The day's festivities include various matchday activations, including a Sammy the Sounder throwback bobblehead giveaway for the first 10,000 fans and a pre-match ceremony with a representative from every Sounders team from 1974-2023.

Seattle currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 18 points (4-7-6), three points out of a playoff position. Minnesota United FC is in third place in the West with 29 points (8-3-5), most recently coming off a 1-1 road draw with FC Dallas on June 8.

Sounders FC has been very successful against Minnesota since the Loons joined MLS in 2017, holding a 10-1-2 record in the regular season and a plus-17 goal advantage (25-8). The Rave Green have never dropped points in a home match against the Loons, playing to a 7-0-0 record in the regular season. Seattle won its lone playoff match against Minnesota 3-2 in the 2020 Western Conference Final, which was also played at Lumen Field.

Following the fixture, Seattle hits the road for a midweek match against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday, June 19 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

ETERNAL SOUNDERS CIRCLE OF LEGENDS

Sounders FC announced the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends earlier this week, an exclusive honor for those that have distinguished themselves as the greatest players, coaches and builders in Sounders history. The 1974 NASL Sounders squad will be the first entry into the Circle of Legends, being inducted during the pre-match ceremonies on Saturday.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Oscar Salazar & Jaime Macias

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.