Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Inter Miami CF

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have signed David Vazquez to a short-term agreement. The 18-year-old Union Academy product will be available for the club's match tonight against Inter Miami CF. Vazquez, who signed with Union II earlier this year before signing a first team contract in April, is an off-roster Homegrown player.

Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may roster up to four Short-Term Agreements per MLS league season match, so long as they are Homegrown Players of Players earning less than or equal to the MLS Senior Minimum Salary with the affiliate. The number will be reduced to one player per MLS league season match after Roster Freeze (inclusive of MLS Cup Playoffs).

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder David Vazquez to a short-term agreement on June 15, 2024.

Name: David Vazquez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 142.5

Born: February 22, 2006

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Citizenship: United States

