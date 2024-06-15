Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canada for 2024 Copa América
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Midfielders Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette have been called up by Canada to the final squad for the 2024 Copa América.
The two Montrealers have been with the national team since the beginning of the month, as part of the June international break. Newly appointed coach Jesse Marsch's team suffered a 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands on June 6, before drawing 0-0 against France in Bordeaux on June 9 in two preparatory friendlies.
Choinière played 19 minutes as a substitute in the first game, while Piette played 11 minutes, also as a substitute.
Choinière has three caps in his senior national team career, while Piette now has 69.
This will be Canada's first appearance at the tournament. Canada (Group A) will play its three group-stage matches on the following days:
Argentina vs. Canada Thursday, June 20, 8pm EDT Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
Peru vs. Canada Tuesday, June 25, 6pm EDT Children's Mercy Park Kansas City, Kansas
Canada vs. Chile Saturday, June 29, 8pm EDT Inter&Co Stadium Orlando, Florida
