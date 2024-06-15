Nine-Man Inter Miami CF Earns 1-2 on the Road Over Philadelphia Union
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (10W-3L-6D, 36 points) earned three valuable points on the road tonight with a hard-fought 1-2 win against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park despite going down two men in the second half. The match saw Homegrown attacker Leo Afonso, who earned his first Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match award, score a late winner for the team in stoppage time, while midfielder Julian Gressel recorded his first goal for the Club to earn the result on the night. Notably, with the win Inter Miami extended its Club-record unbeaten run on the road to six, helping maintain the team atop the MLS Supporters' Shields race.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami kicked off the match with Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov and Jordi Alba made up a backline of four; David Ruiz, Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started in midfield; Gressel and Robert Taylor flanked Leonardo Campana in attack.
Goalkeeper Callender wore the team's captain's armband in the absence of Lionel Messi, who is away with Argentina on international duty. Additionally, Homegrown defender Ian Fray featured in a matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from a long-term injury suffered in July 2023.
Match Action
The match kicked off with the hosts taking an early lead, with Philadelphia Union opening the scoring in the third minute through a strike by forward Mikael Uhre.
A close remainder of the first half saw the home side generate more danger while Inter Miami defended stoutly, but the scoreline remained unmoved and the match went into the half with a 1-0 lead for Philadelphia.
The second half then began the same way the first half did, but this time it was Inter Miami that got onto the scoresheet. In the 47th minute, Alba played a ball into the box for Cremaschi from the left wing, with the midfielder then finding Gressel in the center of the box. Gressel subsequently took a touch before finishing with a right-footed strike to the back of the net to tie the scoring at 1-1. The goal was Gressel's first for Inter Miami, while the assist was the second for Cremaschi this regular season and the secondary assist took Alba's tally to five this season.
Inter Miami then went down two men during the remaining minutes of the second half, with red cards being shown to players from the visitors in the 69th and 84th minutes.
Despite playing two men down, Inter Miami was able to find a dramatic late winner. In the fourth minute of added time, second-half substitutes Yannick Bright and Leo Afonso combined for a late winner. Bright recovered possession in the team's half before serving a ball behind the opposition's defenders back to find Afonso in space. The Academy product then dribbled to leave one defender behind before masterfully beating the keeper with a finish to the near post. The winner was Afonso's second goal this regular season, while the assist was the first for Bright in MLS action.
The scoreline then remained unmoved and Inter Miami claimed a key three points at Subaru Park to remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings.
Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match
Homegrown attacker Afonso earned Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match honors for the first time tonight, winning the award after his heroic second-half cameo that saw him score the team's winner.
Post-Match Reaction
"This has to do with the effort, the character, the guts that the boys had, beyond the mistakes that we've made, to push through the result and win the match," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami faces a quick turnaround as the team will host the Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Stats:
Possession:
PHI - 46%
MIA - 54%
Shots:
PHI - 20
MIA - 10
Saves:
PHI - 2
MIA - 3
Corners:
PHI - 6
MIA - 3
Fouls:
PHI - 8
MIA - 11
Mauricio Venegas
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024
- Revolution Collect Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3-2 - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats Toronto FC 4-1, Extends Unbeaten Run to Four Matches - Chicago Fire FC
- Nine-Man Inter Miami CF Earns 1-2 on the Road Over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws Houston Dynamo 2-2 - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Falls to Inter Miami CF - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Secures Back-To-Back Victories in Heated Battle with DC United - Charlotte FC
- Three Timbers Players Selected to Rosters for Copa América - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Inter Miami CF - Philadelphia Union
- Dani Pereira to Represent Venezuela at Copa América 2024 - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, June 15 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Sign Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América - Columbus Crew SC
- National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award - Los Angeles FC
- Five Points: in All Weathers - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Alec Smir to Semi-Guaranteed Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team Ahead of 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América - Colorado Rapids
- Kyle Hiebert Selected for Canadian Men's National Team 2024 Copa America Roster - St. Louis City SC
- Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canada for 2024 Copa América - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Signs Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Austin FC Signs Alonso Ramírez to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Nine-Man Inter Miami CF Earns 1-2 on the Road Over Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF to Face Philadelphia Union on the Road this Saturday
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Successful MLS NEXT Regular Season Across Age Groups, Gears up for 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs
- U-14s Returns Home with Silverware After Winning the 2024 Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup
- Messi, Suárez, Alba, Busquets and Cremaschi Feature on List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys in 2024