Kyle Hiebert Selected for Canadian Men's National Team 2024 Copa America Roster

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC defender Kyle Hiebert earned a spot on the 26-man Canadian Men's National Team roster for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America. This is Hiebert's second career call-up to a major tournament roster since the 2023 Concacaf Nationals League Tournament.

Canada is set to play the reigning FIFA World Cup™ _and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina on Thursday 20 June at 20:00 ET / 17:00 PT in the debut match of the 2024 edition of the tournament at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The remaining Canada matches in Group A will see them face Peru on Tuesday 25 June at 18:00 ET / 15:00 PT in Kansas City and Chile on Saturday 29 June at 20:00ET / 17:00PT in Orlando.

Canada are coming off an international friendly series in Europe that saw them face FIFA-ranked #7 Netherlands and #2 France. After a 4:0 defeat to the Dutch in Rotterdam, Canada played to an impressive 0:0 draw against France in Bordeaux.

Hiebert made the roster for both friendly matches, including an appearance in the 0-0 draw with France. The Canadian defender has made two appearances in total for his national team.

The 48th edition of the Copa América will be co-organized by CONMEBOL and Concacaf and is set to be played in 14 stadiums across 13 cities in the United States.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.