Kyle Hiebert Selected for Canadian Men's National Team 2024 Copa America Roster
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC defender Kyle Hiebert earned a spot on the 26-man Canadian Men's National Team roster for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America. This is Hiebert's second career call-up to a major tournament roster since the 2023 Concacaf Nationals League Tournament.
Canada is set to play the reigning FIFA World Cup™ _and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina on Thursday 20 June at 20:00 ET / 17:00 PT in the debut match of the 2024 edition of the tournament at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The remaining Canada matches in Group A will see them face Peru on Tuesday 25 June at 18:00 ET / 15:00 PT in Kansas City and Chile on Saturday 29 June at 20:00ET / 17:00PT in Orlando.
Canada are coming off an international friendly series in Europe that saw them face FIFA-ranked #7 Netherlands and #2 France. After a 4:0 defeat to the Dutch in Rotterdam, Canada played to an impressive 0:0 draw against France in Bordeaux.
Hiebert made the roster for both friendly matches, including an appearance in the 0-0 draw with France. The Canadian defender has made two appearances in total for his national team.
The 48th edition of the Copa América will be co-organized by CONMEBOL and Concacaf and is set to be played in 14 stadiums across 13 cities in the United States.
