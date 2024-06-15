The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Secures Back-To-Back Victories in Heated Battle with DC United

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

From the outset, it was clear that Charlotte FC players were fresh off a break, as they buzzed energetically across the field. In the 3rd minute, Kerwin Vargas would shoot the first warning shot, creating space with his signature step-overs, but the following shot sailed over the crossbar.

Following this frenetic start, the game settled into a lull. Both teams took turns probing for opportunities that weren't readily available, likely working off some rust while maintaining solid and disciplined defensive structures.

The next real threat didn't come until the 19th minute when a well-constructed DC United attack led to a shot from Jared Shroud. The shot was blocked, resulting in a corner that ultimately yielded nothing.

Charlotte's response came in the 24th minute. Vargas, capitalizing on a loose ball at the top of DC's penalty box, deftly maneuvered through the defense and managed to get off The Crown's first shot on target.

DC United intensified their offensive efforts, winning several more corners but without finding the back of the net. Jared Shroud made an audacious attempt to beat Kristijan Kahlina from the halfway line, trying to catch the Croatian goalkeeper off his line, but it proved overly ambitious.

The match would take a brief pause in the 31st minute for a hydration break, and Head Coach Dean Smith got an opportunity to speak to his team. The talk seemed to help as Charlotte's offense looked a little more lively coming out of the break.

In the 37th minute, Charlotte FC created their best chance up to this point when Liel Abada slipped a pass to Patrick Agyemang just six yards from goal. However, a crucial tackle from a DC defender likely saved his team from conceding the opener.

Agyemang had another chance to put Charlotte ahead when he pounced on a loose ball over the top. He broke through the two center-backs, creating a one-on-one opportunity out of seemingly nothing. Unfortunately, he was forced to shoot with his weaker left foot, and the ball narrowly missed to right side of the goal.

After a series of corners, Charlotte finally broke through on their fourth attempt of the night. Jere Uronen delivered a pinpoint cross into the six-yard box, where Kerwin Vargas, perfectly positioned, powerfully headed the ball into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

