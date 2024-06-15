Minnesota United Signs Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 midfielder Kage Romanshyn Jr. and MNUFC defender Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements, making both players available for selection during Saturday's MLS match at Seattle Sounders FC at 9:30 p.m. CT.
Last week, both Romanshyn Jr. and Duggan signed their first Short-Term Agreements of 2024 ahead of the home match against FC Dallas. Each made substitute appearances during the second half, where Romanshyn Jr. entered the game at the 79th minute while Duggan came on in the 87th minute - notably marking the MLS & MNUFC debuts for both players.
Romanshyn Jr., an 18-year-old midfielder from Apple Valley, Minnesota, signed a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2 on January 22, 2024 after developing with and playing for the MNUFC Academy's U17 and U19 squads. Across the 2023 and 2024 MLS NEXT Pro seasons, Romanshyn Jr. has made 21 game appearances (14 starts), scoring three goals and providing two assists in almost 1,300 minutes played in regular-season action. He notably scored his first goal of the 2024 campaign last week against Sporting Kansas City II. Additionally, Romanshyn Jr. represented MNUFC at the 2023 MLS All-Star Week, playing and starting the first 45 minutes for Team West during the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Annapolis, Maryland.
Minnesota United signed defender Morris Duggan to a one-year deal in February after he was selected as the 67th overall pick of the MLS SuperDraft 2024. Duggan was then loaned to MNUFC2 for the 2024 season. Since start of the MLS NEXT Pro campaign, the defender has made 10 game appearances (all starts) in regular-season action, playing 894 minutes as one of the mainstay center-backs for MNUFC2 this year. After joining Marshall University's team in 2022, Duggan appeared and started in all 19 of Marshall's matches, totaling 1,558 minutes. In 2023, he was named captain and was part of a defense that had the most shutouts (11) during a single-season and was named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist.
VITALS
Kage Romanshyn Jr.
Pronunciation: Cage roe-MAN-shinn
Position: Midfielder
Date of birth: 6/19/2005 (18 years old)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 150 lbs.
Birthplace: Saint Paul, Minnesota
Hometown: Apple Valley, Minnesota
Morris Duggan
Position: Defender
Date of birth: 10/24/2000 (23 years old)
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 205 lbs.
Birthplace: Munich, Germany
Hometown: Munich, Germany
