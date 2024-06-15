Dani Pereira to Represent Venezuela at Copa América 2024

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - La Federación Venezolana de Fútbol (the Venezuelan Football Federation) today announced the 26 players called up to the Venezuela Men's National Team for Copa América 2024, with Austin FC midfielder Dani Pereira named in the squad.

"It's always been my dream to represent Venezuela at a major international tournament," said Pereira. "It will be an honor to wear our colors at Copa América."

Pereira will join Venezuela for group stage matches against Ecuador (June 22), Mexico (June 26), and Jamaica (June 30) as the team aims to qualify for the knockout rounds. The match between Venezuela and Jamaica on June 30 will take place at in Austin at Q2 Stadium, with tickets on sale now at www.q2stadium.com.

Pereira, 23, made his debut for the Venezuelan Senior Men's National Team on June 15, 2023, coming on as a substitute in the team's 1-0 win over Honduras. He made his first international start three (3) days later in a 1-0 win over Guatemala. Pereira earned his third and fourth international appearances in March 2024, in friendlies against Italy and Guatemala.

Since Austin FC selected Pereira with the first overall pick of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, he has made 105 appearances for the Club across the MLS regular season and playoffs, recording two (2) goals and 14 assists. In 2023, he tied for the team lead with eight (8) assists, while leading Austin in completed passes (1,338), duels (321), and interceptions (32). In 2024, Pereira has made 15 appearances thus far, earning a selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday for his performance in Austin's 3-2 win over Sporting KC on May 18.

Copa America is the oldest and one of the most prestigious international soccer tournaments in the world. The 2024 edition will take place from June 20 to July 14, and feature 32 total matches among 16 teams, 10 from CONMEBOL and six (6) from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). For the full schedule and more information, visit www.copaamerica.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.