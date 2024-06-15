National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award
June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) honored the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) with the Community Impact Award at the 2024 Impact Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday, June 14.
LAFC was recognized for its commitment to multiculturalism and creating change for marginalized communities, which closely aligns with NHMC's mission to eliminate hate, discrimination, and racism toward communities of color.
"It is a humbling experience for LAFC to be recognized by NHMC along with all of the incredibly talented and deserving honorees," LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said. "The Community Impact Award is especially meaningful for our club, because nearly a decade ago, before we had a stadium, a coach or even a player, we committed to being a Force for Good and to making a positive impact in our community. I am proud that we have created a team, fanbase and experience that truly represents the wonderful diversity of L.A., and we remain committed to bringing our community together through the beautiful game."
The annual celebration hosted by NHMC honors the incredible contributions of Latine individuals in creating a more inclusive society.
The full list of honorees includes:
Fede Alvarez - Outstanding Film Director Impact Award
Harvey Guillén - Outstanding Performance in a Series Impact Award
Issa López - Trailblazer Impact Award
Tatyana Ali - Advocacy Impact Award
Tubi - For the People Impact Award
The annual Impact Awards Gala is a part of NHMC's overall mission to spotlight the importance of accurate, fair, and positive representation in media. Through the coveted Impact Awards, each year NHMC honors individuals who are truly making an impact, shifting societal narratives, and setting an example for Latine communities.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2024
- Dani Pereira to Represent Venezuela at Copa América 2024 - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, June 15 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Sign Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for 2024 Copa América - Columbus Crew SC
- National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award - Los Angeles FC
- Five Points: in All Weathers - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Alec Smir to Semi-Guaranteed Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team Ahead of 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América - Colorado Rapids
- Kyle Hiebert Selected for Canadian Men's National Team 2024 Copa America Roster - St. Louis City SC
- Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canada for 2024 Copa América - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Signs Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Austin FC Signs Alonso Ramírez to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award
- LAFC Travels to Face Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 15, at INTER&CO Stadium
- EY Announces LAFC as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner
- LAFC Signs Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal
- LAFC Welcomes Caulipower© to Bmo Stadium