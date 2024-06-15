National Hispanic Media Coalition Honors LAFC with Community Impact Award

June 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) honored the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) with the Community Impact Award at the 2024 Impact Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday, June 14.

LAFC was recognized for its commitment to multiculturalism and creating change for marginalized communities, which closely aligns with NHMC's mission to eliminate hate, discrimination, and racism toward communities of color.

"It is a humbling experience for LAFC to be recognized by NHMC along with all of the incredibly talented and deserving honorees," LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said. "The Community Impact Award is especially meaningful for our club, because nearly a decade ago, before we had a stadium, a coach or even a player, we committed to being a Force for Good and to making a positive impact in our community. I am proud that we have created a team, fanbase and experience that truly represents the wonderful diversity of L.A., and we remain committed to bringing our community together through the beautiful game."

The annual celebration hosted by NHMC honors the incredible contributions of Latine individuals in creating a more inclusive society.

The full list of honorees includes:

Fede Alvarez - Outstanding Film Director Impact Award

Harvey Guillén - Outstanding Performance in a Series Impact Award

Issa López - Trailblazer Impact Award

Tatyana Ali - Advocacy Impact Award

Tubi - For the People Impact Award

The annual Impact Awards Gala is a part of NHMC's overall mission to spotlight the importance of accurate, fair, and positive representation in media. Through the coveted Impact Awards, each year NHMC honors individuals who are truly making an impact, shifting societal narratives, and setting an example for Latine communities.

