Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - First-team midfielder Cavan Sullivan and U-17 Union Academy forward Diego Rocio have been named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. After winning their second consecutive Generation adidas Cup championship, both Sullivan and Rocio were selected as part of the roster that will compete for the East. The match will be played at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 23, at 11:30 a.m. ET and streamed live on MLSSoccer.com.
Sullivan, 14, who recently signed a Major League Soccer record-breaking contract with the Philadelphia Union, has been a standout talent since joining the Union Academy at 10 years old. In the GA Cup Final, Sullivan scored the equalizer in the 48th minute to send the match to a penalty shootout, where the Union U-17s ultimately triumphed. Featuring for Union II this season, Sullivan has made eight appearances (three starts), registering two assists, with his first coming during his debut against New England Revolution II.
Rocio, 16, played a pivotal role in leading the Philadelphia Union U-17s to their second consecutive Generation adidas Cup victory, earning him a spot on the Generation adidas Cup Best XI and was named the Player of the Tournament. Rocio scored all five of his goals in the knockout round, starting with a second-half brace against HNK Split in the Quarterfinals, followed by two goals against CF Flamengo to reach the final. In the 2024 GA Cup Final, he secured the Union's 1-0 lead by intercepting a partial clearance and scoring his fifth goal of the tournament, securing the victory. Additionally, Rocio made his Union II debut on March 24, 2024, coming on as a substitute against New England Revolution II.
One of nine clubs to have multiple selections, Rocio and Sullivan will join a group of 44 of the top MLS NEXT players, 22 per team, to showcase their talent on a national stage by competing in an East vs. West game at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus (One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211) on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m. ET and streamed live on MLSSoccer.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
