Three LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - MLS NEXT today announced that LA Galaxy Academy defender Jose 'Pepe' Magana, goalkeeper Owen Pratt and midfielder Mateo Tsakiris were each named to the third annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The game will showcase North America's top young players in an East vs. West matchup at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23 at 8:30 a.m. PT and stream live on www.mlssoccer.com. Admission to the game is free, as fans in Columbus can watch the future stars of MLS take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

LA Galaxy U-17 Head Coach Shaun Tsakiris, who recently became the first coach to win the U-17 age group of MLS NEXT Cup twice (2023 and 2024), will coach the West team for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Notably, the Galaxy's three selections are tied for the most by a club in MLS NEXT All-Star Game history (3 teams had 3 selections in 2022).

The LA Galaxy Academy U-17s defeated Charlotte FC U-17s 4-1 in the final of the 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup to become champions of the tournament for a second consecutive season at GEODIS Park on June 23. Following the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup win, Magana, who scored the game-winning goal in the final against Charlotte FC, was named the MLS NEXT Cup MVP presented by adidas. Additionally, Pratt was named the MLS NEXT Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate.

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events and activities in advance of the match. The players will be fully immersed in MLS All-Star Week festivities, which include team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 23, and the MLS All-Star Game on July 24. Each MLS NEXT All-Star team will also conduct their own training sessions leading up to their match on Tuesday morning.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2007-2009, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate Rosters

East West

Player Team Birth Year Player Team Birth Year

Adyn Torres Atlanta United 2007 Anthony Boyadjian Albion SC LA 2007

Sergey Balatsko BW Gottschee 2007 Gavin Wolff Austin FC 2008

Stefan Chirila FC Cincinnati 2007 Joshua Sosa Barca Residency Academy 2007

Jayson Quintanilla Charlotte FC 2007 Miguel Alvarado Colorado Rapids 2008

Simon Tonidandel Charlotte FC 2007 Zackory Campagnolo Colorado Rapids 2007

Vitaliy Hlyut Chicago Fire FC 2008 Leo Orejarena FC Dallas 2007

Chase Adams Columbus Crew 2008 Isaac Mwakutuya Houston Dynamo FC 2007

Tristan Brown Columbus Crew 2007 Ian James Sporting Kansas City 2008

Gavin Turner D.C. United 2007 DeCarlo Guerra LAFC 2008

Liam Briscoe FC DELCO 2008 Pedro Guimaraes LAFC 2008

Michael Capretto FC DELCO 2008 Jose 'Pepe' Magana Jr. LA Galaxy 2007

Cai McLean Inter Miami CF 2008 Owen Pratt LA Galaxy 2008

Felix Samson CF Montréal 2007 Mateo Tsakiris LA Galaxy 2008

Chris Applewhite Nashville SC 2007 Darius Randell Minnesota United FC 2007

DaMario McIntosh New England Revolution 2007 Max Eisenberg Portland Timbers 2007

Drew Baiera New York City FC 2007 Luca Moisa Real Salt Lake 2008

Colin Guske Orlando City SC 2007 Tomo Allen San Jose Earthquakes 2007

Juan Rojas Orlando City SC 2008 Rohan Rajagopal San Jose Earthquakes 2007

Diego Rocio Philadelphia Union 2007 Etienne Veillard Seattle Sounders FC 2007

Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 2009 Tyson Pearce St. Louis CITY SC 2007

Lucas Ferreira Players Development Academy 2007 Skylar Kaplan Strikers FC 2007

Pablo Patrick-Galvez Toronto FC 2007 Liam Mackenzie Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2007

