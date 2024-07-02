Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango Named One of Four Possible Captains for 2024 MLS All-Stars

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Captain Chicho Arango is one of four finalists for the 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan, MLS announced today. Joining Arango as a potential captain for the July 24 match against the Liga MX All-Stars are Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati, Juan 'Cucho' Hernández of the Columbus Crew and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF.

The MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan opens today, July 2, 2024, and will remain open through 10 a.m. MT next Tuesday, July 9. All fans can participate in the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan on mlssoccer.com/all-star/2024/vote/captain-vote or via the MLS App, and every fan has the unique opportunity to spice up their social media by sharing their pick. Fans are eligible to vote once per day through the duration of the voting period.

Monday, Arango and RSL Homegrown DF Justen Glad were named amongst the 30 players selected for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. For the Utah side, Arango and Glad are the first Claret-and-Cobalt All-Stars since 2021 (Damir Kreilach), and this year's match is the first with multiple RSL selections since 2015 (Nick Rimando, Tony Beltran). The 2024 selection marks the first-ever All-Star honors for either player.

The 2024 MLS All-Star captain will wear a custom armband designed by local Columbus artist and Captain Morgan partner, Adam Hernandez. The armband is unique to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game and highlights the importance of encouraging fans to own their own spice and unleash memorable moments for everyone.

Chicho is one of 10 MLS club captains selected to this year's midsummer festivities, and one of just two Colombians named amongst the 30 players. Glad is one of four American-born selections, with the duo proudly representing RSL as one of the 18 MLS sides to have participation in this year's match. Both Arango - currently leading the MLS Golden Boot race with 16 goals and 10 assists in 20 games played so far this season - and Glad, who has started all 15 of his MLS appearances thus far in 2024 - are amongst the 12 players selected through the fan, player and media voting processes, while an additional 16 players were named by Columbus Crew Head Coach Wilfried Nancy, as the Crew will host the July 24 event. MLS Commissioner Don Garber named another two players to the 30-man roster.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24 on the eve of this year's League's Cup kickoff, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX at Lower.com Field, home of the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew. In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth.

RSL 2024 MLS ALL-STAR MINI-BIOGRAPHIES:

FW Chicho Arango

1st MLS All-Star Selection (3rd MLS Season)

Voted In by Fans, Players, Media

Country of Birth: Colombia

Born: March 9, 1995 (Age 29)

- The leader in the race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, Arango has been dominant in 2024, leading the league with 16 goals and 26 goal contributions while helping Real Salt Lake stay in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race. With 14 reg. season games remaining, "Chicho" sits one goal shy of tying the RSL single-season goal record, held by Álvaro Saborío (17 goals in 2012).

- Since arriving in Real Salt Lake during the 2023 Secondary Transfer Window, Arango has totaled 22 goals and 12 assists in just 31 matches. In 2024 alone, Arango has recorded two hat tricks and boasts five multi-goal games, the most in MLS this season.

- The 29-year-old Colombian - one of two "Cafeteros" in Nancy's 30-man roster for July 24 - has recorded 52 goals and 19 assists in 82 career MLS games after beginning his MLS career with LAFC in 2021. Earlier this year, Arango matched Seattle's Raúl Ruidíaz as the second-fastest active player to reach 50 career MLS goals, doing so in his 79th career game.

DF Justen Glad

1st MLS All-Star Selection (11th MLS Season)

Voted In by Fans, Players, Media

Country of Birth: United States

Born: February 28, 1997 (Age 27)

- Glad has been an integral part of Real Salt Lake's Supporters' Shield charge in 2024, the Club's Homegrown poster boy having started all 15 matches in which he's appeared for the club this season.

- The Homegrown defender is now playing in his 11th overall season with RSL, having made his debut in 2015. Glad has appeared in 230 games for the club, the sixth-most overall, playing 20,006 minutes while adding 13 goals. Glad could soon surpass both Chris Wingert (20,216) and Tony Beltran (20,652) in career minutes played, and would trail only Club icons Kyle Beckerman (29,940) and Nick Rimando (33,078) in the category.

- The longest-tenured player on the current Real Salt Lake squad, Glad has gone on to set countless club records throughout this career, including being the first Homegrown to don the Captain's armband, as well as the first to reach both the 100- and 200-games played milestones. Last season, Glad became the first Homegrown to be named Real Salt Lake's Most Valuable Player, as voted by his locker-room peers.

The 2024 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach's Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach's Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner's Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach's Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner's Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian 'Chicho' Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach's Selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are on sale at MLSSoccer.com/All-Star.

2024 RSL Full-Season Ticket Packages NOW ON SALE at www.RSL.com or by calling 844.Real.Tix.

