Nashville SC Kicks off Three-Leg Road Trip with Visit to Columbus Crew
July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 24
Wednesday, July 3 | 5:30 p.m. CT
Lower.com Field | Columbus, OH
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
Match PageÃ¢â¬Â¯|Ã¢â¬Â¯Match Stream |Ã¢â¬Â¯Watch Party
Key Storylines
1. Three road matches N a row - After finishing off June with two consecutive home matches at GEODIS Park, the Boys in Gold are starting July with three consecutive matches on the road against reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew, western conference opponent Portland Timbers, and D.C. United. Nashville then returns to the Castle to face off against 2023 playoff opponent Orlando City SC before finishing off July's league action against Philadelphia Union.
2. Hany Mukhar is an All-Star - Former MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar was named a 2024 All-Star on Monday. It's nothing new for Nashville's #10, as he's been named an MLS All-Star three years in a row.
3. Columbus' approach to the game - The Columbus Crew enjoys the game when they have the ball. Possession means everything to the Wilfried Nancy coached side, and it reflects in the stats. Columbus boasts the fewest amount of clearances (132) in MLS this season, while also boasting the fewest amount of fouls (132). Stats don't always tell the full story, but these stats indicate that Columbus' mindset is to play a clean, organized match with and without the ball.
Opposition Player to Watch
Having won MLS Cup last season, the Crew boasts a roster that is capable of hurting you in multiple positions on the pitch. One of the more obvious players to look out for in Columbus' lineup is Cucho Hernandez. The striker has 10 goals and four assists in 13 league matches this season, and he finished last season with 27 MLS goal involvements, joint second-highest in the league.
