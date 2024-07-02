Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it travels to face New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium to begin another two-match road trip. The match is set to kick-off at 7:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and FS1/FOX Deportes, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta holds an all-time record of 6-4-4 against New England in MLS play: 5-1-2 at home and 1-3-2 on the road in the series. This will be the second meeting between the sides in 2024 as Atlanta won the first meeting 4-1 in the club's home opener on March 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta is coming off a 2-1 victory against Toronto FC at home on Saturday. Jamal Thiaré scored the third-latest game-winning goal in club history in the 97th minute for his fifth goal of the season and Thiago Almada added his sixth goal of 2024.

The team will be looking to extend its unbeaten streak on the road, which currently stands at four matches, as it prepares to play its next three matches away from home. Atlanta took four points from its recent two-match road trip at D.C. United and St. Louis CITY SC.

Atlanta sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings on 24 points heading into a double match week. New England saw a four-game winning streak broken by Columbus on Saturday and sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference on 19 points. The Revolution is 3-6-1 at home in MLS play this season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.