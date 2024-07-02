Charlotte FC's Liel Abada Earns Call-Up to 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC winger Liel Abada is set to represent Israel at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The men's competition is an Under-23 tournament featuring 16 teams. The format includes a group stage with four groups of four teams each, followed by a single-elimination tournament for the top two teams from each group.

Liel Abada's latest appearance for Israel's national team was as a substitute in the EURO 2024 Qualification Semi-Final, where they suffered a defeat to Iceland, ending their hopes of qualifying for the prestigious tournament. Despite this setback, the 22-year-old has the opportunity to demonstrate his talent on the international stage and vie for silverware this summer.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics soccer competition kicks off on July 24, two days before the opening ceremony. Israel is grouped with Japan, Paraguay, and Mali. They will play their first match against Mali on Wednesday, July 24.

Schedule

July 24 - Mali vs Israel

July 27 - Israel vs Paraguay

July 30 - Israel vs Japan

Charlotte FC Highlights

Liel Abada quickly demonstrated to Charlotte FC fans that he could be the game-changer they were expecting. Within 179 minutes of joining his new club, he scored his first goal in a crucial 3-2 victory against Toronto FC, a team to which Charlotte had previously lost.

A month later, Abada netted his first brace for the club, spearheading a 3-2 win over Atlanta United. Currently the third-highest goal scorer for Charlotte FC, Abada is just beginning to make his mark.

