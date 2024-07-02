Stefan Chirila Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster
July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati Academy product Stefan Chirila has been named to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game roster, the league announced today. The third annual installment of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate will take place on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m. ET at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
The East vs. West style match will feature 44 of the best young players from academies across the U.S. and Canada with Chirila representing the East. Chirila's selection comes on the heels of a breakout 2023-24 season in which the U17 forward was named the MLS NEXT Most Valuable Player.) for his age group.
Chirila scored over 40 goals across all academy competitions and led the U17s through the group stage of the 2024 Generation adidas Cup with a 3-0-0 record and into the knockout stages of the competition for the first time. Chirila would win the Golden Boot for the U17 age group and was named to the tournament's Best XI.
Rosters for the match were selected at the conclusion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase with all rostered players participating in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier season events - including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.
Chirila inked an MLS NEXT Pro contract in May and will play the remaining months of the 2024 season with FC Cincinnati 2 before moving to the first team as a Homegrown Player. In eight appearances for the Orange and Blue this year, Chirila has scored four goals and added two assists.
Chirila becomes the fourth FC Cincinnati Academy player to be selected to an MLS NEXT All-Star roster (David Garcia 2022; Stiven Jimenez, Ryder Mills 2023). More information on the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star match, including full rosters, can be found here.
The 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate is free of cost and open to the public. The match will also stream live on MLSSoccer.com.
