Revolution Welcome Atlanta United FC for Midweek Battle

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-11-1; 19 pts.) host Atlanta United FC (6-8-6; 24 pts.) on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. The midweek match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. ET, nationally televised on FS1 and FREE to watch on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Hear the Revolution radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth. Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA".

The Revolution welcome Atlanta United FC to Gillette Stadium for the second of two meetings between the Eastern Conference rivals this season. New England fell to Atlanta, 4-1, on March 9 in the opening match of the season series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Revolution midfielder Carles Gil netting the team's lone goal of the night. Gil leads New England with a team-best four goals and four assists over nine career games played against Atlanta, including three tallies and one helper over the last three matchups. On the season, Gil is even with Giacomo Vrioni for the team lead with five goals, to go with his team-high six assists. Vrioni has tallied three goals and 13 shot attempts in the last three games, including a career-high six shot attempts against Columbus.

New England aims to even the all-time series against Atlanta, as the Five Stripes currently hold a 5-4-4 advantage in MLS play. The Revolution have collected points in six of the last seven meetings, with a 4-1-2 mark dating back to 2021. In his coaching career, Caleb Porter has enjoyed success against the 2017 expansion side, with a 6-2-2 record and three shutouts across 10 meetings.

Atlanta enters the match riding a four-match unbeaten streak, including a dramatic 2-1 win over Toronto FC last weekend behind forward Jamal Thiaré's game-winning goal in stoppage time. Rob Valentino is guiding Atlanta as its interim head coach, helping the club to a 2-0-2 record since taking over for Gonzalo Pineda on June 3. The visitors are currently five points above the Revolution in the Eastern Conference standings, with two more games played.

After winning four straight games, New England will be looking to rebound from a home defeat to the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Revolution midfielder Emmanuel Boateng netted his second goal of the season, an unassisted tally in the ninth minute, as the MLS veteran recorded his 200th MLS appearance and 100th MLS start. However, New England will have to replace the Ghanaian's production after he exited Saturday's match with a leg injury. Two other key attackers for the hosts are on the mend, as Gil and Dylan Borrero both eye a return to action after missing Saturday's meeting with the Crew.

Saturday's match featured three Homegrown players in the Revolution midfield, as Noel Buck Esmir Bajraktarević started, while Jack Panayotou came off the bench for his first MLS action since a brief loan spell at Rhode Island FC. Buck, a native of Arlington, Mass., collected his second start in the last three games, while Bajraktarević continues to add to his career highs of 15 appearances and 11 starts this season. Across all competitions in 2024, Bajraktarević owns three goals and five assists in his third MLS season.

On the defensive end, outside back Brandon Bye aims for his third straight appearance after getting a 26-minute run on Saturday, his longest stint since making his return from injury. His longtime counterpart at outside back, DeJuan Jones, is set to suit up for his 125th MLS start on Wednesday. In central defense, Dave Romney and Xavier Arreaga have paired together in the starting lineup for five consecutive games, as Romney logged his 200th league start Saturday.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Matchday #24

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United FC

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

7:45 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass)

WATCH

Free on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

NATIONAL TV

FOX Sports 1

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

