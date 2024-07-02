Luciano Acosta Named Finalist for 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote
July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta was named as one of four finalists for the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan, Major League Soccer announced today. Acosta, who was voted the captain of last season's MLS All-Star team, joins Cristian 'Chicho' Arango of Real Salt Lake, Juan 'Cucho' Hernández of the Columbus Crew, and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF as the four finalists.
VOTE HERE: mlssoccer.com/all-star/2024/vote/captain-vote
The MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan opens today, July 2, 2024, and will remain open through 12 p.m. ET----- on Tuesday, July 9. All fans can participate in the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan on mlssoccer.com/all-star/2024/vote/captain-vote or via the MLS App and voting by social media. Fans are eligible to vote once per day through the duration of the voting period.
Acosta, FC Cincinnati's all-time leader in appearances as captain, is leading FC Cincinnati to another strong first half of the season. He leads MLS with 11 game-winning goal contributions (six game-winning goals; five game-winning assists) and he also leads the league in assists (15) and in chances created (72).
Introduced to the All-Star voting process in 2023, fans had the opportunity to nominate a potential captain from their 11 player selections for the 2024 MLS All-Star team. Of the players selected for the 2024 MLS All-Star team, the four players who received the most captain nominations from the fan vote are placed on a ballot for fans to indicate who they would like to see named as MLS All-Star captain.
FC Cincinnati are back on the road Wednesday, July 3 at D.C. United. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Audi Field and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also listen to the match on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and iHeart.
The Orange and Blue return home to TQL Stadium Saturday, July 6 to host Inter Miami CF. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024
- Real Salt Lake Returns to Action at Home Wednesday v Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Academy's Jayson Quintanilla and Simon Tonidandel to Represent the Club in Columbus for Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Charlotte FC
- New Age Categories for CF Montréal Men's Academy Teams - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire Academy Midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Looks to Continue Road Domination in Trip to Nation's Capital - FC Cincinnati
- Luciano Acosta Named Finalist for 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Zackory Campagnolo and Miguel Alvarado Selected to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - Colorado Rapids
- Damario McIntosh Selected to Represent Revolution at Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game - New England Revolution
- Quakes Academy Players Tomo Allen, Rohan Rajagopal Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - San Jose Earthquakes
- Crew Academy Forward Chase Adams and Midfielder Tristan Brown Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Academy Forward Max Eisenberg Named to 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Philadelphia Union
- Gavin Turner Selected to Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - D.C. United
- Three LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC's U'17 Academy Defender Chris Applewhite Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- Félix Samson Selected for 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango Named One of Four Possible Captains for 2024 MLS All-Stars - Real Salt Lake
- MNUFC Academy U17 Forward Darius Randell Selected to Play in 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game - Minnesota United FC
- Stefan Chirila Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Expands Partnership with Rugs.com - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs German Midfielder Marcel Hartel as a Designated Player - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Looks to Continue Road Domination in Trip to Nation's Capital
- Luciano Acosta Named Finalist for 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote
- Stefan Chirila Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster
- Luca Orellano Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 23
- Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano and Miles Robinson Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster