Luciano Acosta Named Finalist for 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta was named as one of four finalists for the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan, Major League Soccer announced today. Acosta, who was voted the captain of last season's MLS All-Star team, joins Cristian 'Chicho' Arango of Real Salt Lake, Juan 'Cucho' Hernández of the Columbus Crew, and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF as the four finalists.

VOTE HERE: mlssoccer.com/all-star/2024/vote/captain-vote

The MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan opens today, July 2, 2024, and will remain open through 12 p.m. ET----- on Tuesday, July 9. All fans can participate in the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan on mlssoccer.com/all-star/2024/vote/captain-vote or via the MLS App and voting by social media. Fans are eligible to vote once per day through the duration of the voting period.

Acosta, FC Cincinnati's all-time leader in appearances as captain, is leading FC Cincinnati to another strong first half of the season. He leads MLS with 11 game-winning goal contributions (six game-winning goals; five game-winning assists) and he also leads the league in assists (15) and in chances created (72).

Introduced to the All-Star voting process in 2023, fans had the opportunity to nominate a potential captain from their 11 player selections for the 2024 MLS All-Star team. Of the players selected for the 2024 MLS All-Star team, the four players who received the most captain nominations from the fan vote are placed on a ballot for fans to indicate who they would like to see named as MLS All-Star captain.

FC Cincinnati are back on the road Wednesday, July 3 at D.C. United. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Audi Field and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also listen to the match on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

The Orange and Blue return home to TQL Stadium Saturday, July 6 to host Inter Miami CF. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).

