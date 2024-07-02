Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United welcomes Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a midweek match at Allianz Field on Wednesday night, seeking to capture a victory for the first time in five games.

The Loons on Saturday, June 29, went up 2-0 on the road against the Portland Timbers in the first half, but ran out of steam and eventually fell 3-2 to the Oregon side. Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sang Bin Jeong both contributed to the scoring against Portland, and hope to continue adding to their score sheets this week. Minnesota United notably are unbeaten at home against Whitecaps FC dating back to 2017 at both TCF Bank Stadium and Allianz Field.

Heading into Wednesday's match, Vancouver comes to Allianz Field on the back of a strong 4-3 victory over Saint Louis CITY SC where Brian White scored a hat trick to help lift the Canadian side to their first victory in three matches.

Both sides fight to stay towards the top of the Western Conference table, as only one point separates the squads heading into Wednesday night's fixture. Will there be Fourth of July fireworks and three points at Allianz Field in favor of the home squad, or will the Canadian side spoil the holiday festivities and continue to climb up the standings?

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)

Carlos Harvey - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Clint Irwin - Leg (Out)

Tani Oluwaseyi - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Teemu Pukki - Knee (Out)

Dayne St. Clair - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Wil Trapp - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.03.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 21

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 8-7-5 (29 pts. | 4-2-4 at home)

VAN: 8-7-4 (28 pts. | 4-4-2 on the road)

