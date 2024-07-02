Keys to the Match: Midweek Meeting

New York City FC host CF Montréal on Wednesday.

Kickoff at Citi Field is set for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, Presented by Ford...

Busy

July is a busy month for New York City FC.

They kick things off on Wednesday against CF Montréal before a further five games in all competitions this month.

City have only one home game this month in MLS. After Montréal, they undertake four consecutive road games against Austin FC, Chicago Fire, Atlanta United, and Orlando City SC.

The Eastern Conference standings are starting to tighten up at the top and it's vital that City make the most of their remaining home games, starting with Wednesday's clash against Montréal.

City's home record has been strong this season, as evidenced by Friday's 4-2 win against Orlando City SC, and Nick Cushing will be keen to kick off the month with three points before his side embark on a busy schedule.

The Magic Number

CF Montréal Head Coach Laurent Courtois was appointed in January this year after a successful spell with Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

The former Toulouse and West Ham United midfielder utilized both a back four and a back three in his previous role but has remained consistent in using three center-backs with Montréal.

That system can become a back five with wingbacks and it makes the control of the ball important, with City required to find the gaps in the final third and exploit them.

In attack, a lone forward is Courtois' preferred choice, with Josef Martínez returning to the fold following injury. The Venezuelan forward has three goals and three assists in ten games this season. His intelligence and finishing skills are an asset for Montréal and will mean City's backline needs to be switched on at all times.

Road Blues

CF Montréal started the 2024 season with six consecutive road games, winning two, drawing one, and losing three on their travels.

Compared to their road form of late it has been a slight struggle for Montréal. They have won just two of their last ten road games in MLS.

They have been able to record two draws in their last five on the road, but those three defeats have seen Montréal concede thirteen goals and score three.

Nick Cushing and his players won't be taking Montréal lightly, however, with the players and staff committed to a meticulous preparation process that has helped deliver some big results this season.

