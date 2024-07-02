St. Louis CITY SC Signs German Midfielder Marcel Hartel as a Designated Player

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed former FC St. Pauli and German midfielder Marcel Hartel, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa, on a free transfer through June 2028 with a club option for the remainder of '28. Hartel will be one of CITY SC's three Designated Players and hold an international roster spot.

CITY SC acquired Hartel's Discovery rights from Columbus Crew for $350,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money. Hartel will be available for selection beginning July 18, the start of MLS' Summer Transfer Window.

"We are happy to have locked this deal down to bring in a high caliber midfielder such as Marcel to St. Louis," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "His ability to create and finish will give us a dual threat to help lift our attack."

"As a club, we've always been prepared to make investments that will improve the quality of our squad, so long as we find the right fit", said Club President and General Manager, Diego Gigliani. "Marcel's arrival as one of our three Designated Players highlights the confidence we have in him, both as a player and as a leader. We're convinced he will make an important positive impact on our team and continue highlighting how high-quality players in the peak of their career are making the MLS their league of choice."

Hartel, 28, had his best season of his career to help lead St. Pauli to a promotion to the Bundesliga first division. The German midfielder had 30 goal contributions (17g/13a) in league play and six goal contributions (4g/2a) during the DFB-Pokal (German domestic competition) across 37 total games played during the 2023-24 season. In three seasons with St. Pauli, he tallied 59 goal contributions (28g/31a) across all competitions.

Hartel began his career with FC Köln Academy at six years old and progressed through the organization to their senior team at 20 years old. While in the youth system, he tallied a combined 33 goals and 17 assists with the Under-17 and Under-19 teams. Hartel then began his professional career with FC Köln II at 19 years old and recorded four goals and one assist in his first season.

Hartel then was sold to Union Berlin and tallied four goals and seven assists in two seasons. Following his stint with Union Berlin, he spent two seasons with Arminia Bielefeld. Hartel helped Arminia Bielefeld gain promotion to the Bundesliga first division during the 2019-20 season with one goal and 13 assists. He was teammates with CITY SC defender Joakim Nilsson during both seasons at Arminia Bielefeld.

TRANSACTION: - St. Louis CITY SC signed Marcel Hartel on a free transfer through June 2028 with a club option for the remainder of '28. Hartel will be one of CITY SC's three Designated Players and hold an international roster spot on July 2, 2024.

MARCEL HARTEL

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Köln, Germany

Country: Germany

Birthdate: 01/19/1996

Age: 28

Height: 5-10

Previous Club: FC St. Pauli

