By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at D.C. United

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







After a prolonged absence from match play, FC Cincinnati turns around quickly for another road match Wednesday night for a matchup with D.C. United at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally on ESPN 1530.

With The Orange and Blue up on The Hill this week, let's break down this matchup with some key numbers to consider, presented by CTI.

25

With 25 points on the road this season, FC Cincinnati is approaching hallowed ground in MLS history in terms of performances away from home in a season. With an 8-1-1 record, FCC could soon join a group of just seven teams all-time to win 10 road games, four of which did so in the MLS Shootout Era. Similarly with a .850 winning percentage, only five clubs (three after 200) have finished a season with a .700 or better record in league history.

7382

D.C. United rank second last in MLS this season in pass from open play with 7382, and last in the league in successful passes from open play by percentage with 77.78% completed passes. FC Cincinnati by comparison ranks 12th in both passes with 8980 and 84.46 percent.

On the flip side though, D.C. ranks 6th in distance ran per game with 116.13 miles per game compared to FCC's 27th ranked 110.8 miles per game, indicating a clear philosophical difference in how to move with and without the ball.

3

For the second year in a row FC Cincinnati will be sending three player to the MLS All-Star Game to represent the league. 2023 MLS MVP Luciano Acosta is headed to Columbus for his third All-Star appearance in as many years, and joining him will be fellow Argentine Luca Orellano and Miles Robinson for his second trip to the game but first in Orange and Blue. Acosta leads all MLS players in assists (16) and leads FCC in goals scored (9), Orellano bagged his fifth goal of the season on Saturday in Dallas and Miles Robinson is expected to rejoin the club after the USMNT was eliminated from the Copa America in the group stage Monday with a loss to Uruguay.

72

Luciano Acosta has been the most impactful player in MLS dating back to the start of the 2023 season without a doubt. Since the start of the 2023 season, a year in which he won the MLS MVP, Acosta has had the most games with 2 or more goals+assists with 16 this season. Acosta, who also has 15 assists this season which leads MLS, also leads the league in games with 1+ goals and 1+ assists with 12, five more than the second place Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF.

15

FC Cincinnati is the only team in the league this season to have not conceded a goal in the first 15 minutes of a match this season, and have conceded the fourth fewest road goals despite playing an extra one or two games than the top three teams. The earliest FC Cincinnati has conceded a goal is the 19th minute, and has scored three times in the first 15 minutes of the match. FCC's most scored range of minutes is the 46 to the 60 minute with 11 and the 76 to 90 minute with nine.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.