Charlotte FC Expands Partnership with Rugs.com

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced Rugs.com as the Club's newest Founding-Level partner.

Rugs.com will become the Club's official sleeve partner and debut during Charlotte FC's match on Wednesday against Inter Miami CF.

"We're delighted to share the elevated position that Rugs.com is assuming with their enhanced partnership and new placement on the kit sleeve. From day one, our collaboration is grounded in a shared sense of enthusiasm for the world's game and unwavering commitment to our local community," said Club president Joe LaBue. "Rugs.com has been a tremendous partner, and the collaborative effort to amplify the impact felt both in the stadium and at home for our fans is a testament to what is being built here in the Carolinas."

Headquartered in the Charlotte area, Rugs.com has grown from a beloved local business into a nationwide leader in the home décor market. The collaboration between Rugs.com and Charlotte FC is rooted in shared values of a strong work ethic, passion for service, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. CLTFC looks forward to this partnership benefiting our fans, Club, and the community beyond.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Charlotte FC and bring Rugs.com's Beneath Every Moment vision to life through this special collaboration," said Johnny Nassri of Rugs.com. "This Club doesn't just play soccer; it brings people, friends, and families together and ignites the passion of fans all over the Carolinas. We look forward to sharing the excitement and energy that makes soccer such an incredible sport."

Starting Monday, July 8th, the Club will extend the opportunity to any fan with an authentic Carolina Kit: Explore to visit the Team Store at Bank of America Stadium to have the Rugs.com sleeve badge added to their kit, free of charge. The opportunity will run until August 31st or while supplies last.

In addition to the added matchday elements, Rugs.com and Charlotte FC are committed to working together in the community to alleviate some of the financial burden teachers face at the start of a new school year with their existing "Paying It Floorward" campaign.

Rugs.com originally partnered with the Club to kick off the 2024 season.

