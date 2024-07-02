Sounders FC Academy Midfielder Etienne Veillard Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - MLS NEXT today announced the player selections, details and broadcast information for the third annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Sounders FC Academy midfielder Etienne Veillard was named to the West team, his first appearance on the MLS NEXT All-Star squad. The game showcases North America's top young players in an East vs. West matchup at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23 at 8:30 a.m. PT and streamed live on YouTube.

Veillard, 17, scored three goals during the 2023-2024 MLS NEXT regular season and started every game for the U-17s at MLS NEXT Flex, helping the squad qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs after winning its group. The midfielder also started all three group games at the 2024 Generation Adidas Cup, where Seattle reached the Quarterfinals in the Premier bracket. Veillard scored three goals during the 2022-2023 MLS NEXT season, including a brace against San Jose on May 11, 2022. The Haiti native made his professional debut during the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season with a substitute appearance for Tacoma Defiance on July 23, 2022 against Sporting Kansas City II.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2007-2009, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season (MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase).

Veillard continues a tradition of Sounders FC Academy players who have been named to the match, including Chris Aquino in 2022, Stuart Hawkins in 2022 and 2023, as well as Mohammed Shour in 2023. Shour was named the MVP of last year's MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.