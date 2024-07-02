Dean Smith Believes in Charlotte FC's 'Bouncebackability'

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC returns home for a highly anticipated match against Inter Miami just before the July 4th festivities. The team is looking to rebound from a recent 1-0 loss on the road to the Houston Dynamo, marking their first defeat in that city.

The match against Houston was evenly contested, but Charlotte's slow start proved costly, resulting in a missed opportunity to secure points away from home. Head Coach Dean Smith attributes the sluggish beginning to a possible case of overconfidence.

"I think it was the mentality that we were on a decent run; we had only lost one in ten, and I'd been warning the boys all week of the possibility of taking the foot off the gas," explained Smith. "I think subconsciously we probably did."

Smith's halftime talk seemed to rejuvenate the team, as they came out looking more like their usual selves in the second half. Despite the improved performance, they fell just short. With a quick turnaround, the team aims to forget the previous match and bounce back quickly.

Charlotte has demonstrated resilience, as evidenced by their 3-2 victory over rivals Atlanta United following a tough 3-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. When asked about that ability to earn a good result right after a bad one, Smith was ready with a new vocabulary word: "bouncebackability" (a trait he believes his team possesses).

"Hopefully, we'll show a bit of bouncebackability, and we're able to put mishaps behind us very quickly, then concentrate and move to the next one."

Next, they face league leaders Inter Miami, who are on a three-match winning streak despite missing Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Miami has evolved more into a cohesive unit rather than one reliant on individual stars.

"They're league leaders for a reason, so it will be a tough game for us," analyzed Smith. "We have to make sure we are at the top of our game.

"They're going to be a difficult team to play against because they're riding a lot of confidence at the moment and belief because of the results they're getting."

Charlotte's performance will largely depend on how they start the match. Their slow starts in the last two games didn't cost them against the Philadelphia Union but did against Houston. Miami is a team that can capitalize on a sluggish start.

"We can't start like we did against Philly and Houston. We have to make sure we are ready right from the off, and I'm sure our fans will help us do that as well."

The team will enjoy robust support for their midweek clash as the upper bowl at Bank of America Stadium has been opened. With a strong home crowd and only one home loss this season, the players can draw energy from their fans.

When The Crown is in The Fortress, the odds are always in their favor.

Party of the Summer | CLT vs MIA | Wed., July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Start the 4th of July party early and celebrate at The Fortress as Charlotte FC hosts Inter Miami CF!

Party of the Summer Inclusions:

-Post-match fireworks

-Wine Wednesday (Select wine starting at $6.99)

-$10 concession credit with special ticket package

-Upper Bowl Open

-Light Up Rally Towel giveaway presented by Blue Cross NC (while supplies last)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.