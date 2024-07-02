Dean Smith Believes in Charlotte FC's 'Bouncebackability'
July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC returns home for a highly anticipated match against Inter Miami just before the July 4th festivities. The team is looking to rebound from a recent 1-0 loss on the road to the Houston Dynamo, marking their first defeat in that city.
The match against Houston was evenly contested, but Charlotte's slow start proved costly, resulting in a missed opportunity to secure points away from home. Head Coach Dean Smith attributes the sluggish beginning to a possible case of overconfidence.
"I think it was the mentality that we were on a decent run; we had only lost one in ten, and I'd been warning the boys all week of the possibility of taking the foot off the gas," explained Smith. "I think subconsciously we probably did."
Smith's halftime talk seemed to rejuvenate the team, as they came out looking more like their usual selves in the second half. Despite the improved performance, they fell just short. With a quick turnaround, the team aims to forget the previous match and bounce back quickly.
Charlotte has demonstrated resilience, as evidenced by their 3-2 victory over rivals Atlanta United following a tough 3-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. When asked about that ability to earn a good result right after a bad one, Smith was ready with a new vocabulary word: "bouncebackability" (a trait he believes his team possesses).
"Hopefully, we'll show a bit of bouncebackability, and we're able to put mishaps behind us very quickly, then concentrate and move to the next one."
Next, they face league leaders Inter Miami, who are on a three-match winning streak despite missing Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Miami has evolved more into a cohesive unit rather than one reliant on individual stars.
"They're league leaders for a reason, so it will be a tough game for us," analyzed Smith. "We have to make sure we are at the top of our game.
"They're going to be a difficult team to play against because they're riding a lot of confidence at the moment and belief because of the results they're getting."
Charlotte's performance will largely depend on how they start the match. Their slow starts in the last two games didn't cost them against the Philadelphia Union but did against Houston. Miami is a team that can capitalize on a sluggish start.
"We can't start like we did against Philly and Houston. We have to make sure we are ready right from the off, and I'm sure our fans will help us do that as well."
The team will enjoy robust support for their midweek clash as the upper bowl at Bank of America Stadium has been opened. With a strong home crowd and only one home loss this season, the players can draw energy from their fans.
When The Crown is in The Fortress, the odds are always in their favor.
Party of the Summer | CLT vs MIA | Wed., July 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Start the 4th of July party early and celebrate at The Fortress as Charlotte FC hosts Inter Miami CF!
Party of the Summer Inclusions:
-Post-match fireworks
-Wine Wednesday (Select wine starting at $6.99)
-$10 concession credit with special ticket package
-Upper Bowl Open
-Light Up Rally Towel giveaway presented by Blue Cross NC (while supplies last)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024
- Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Kicks off Three-Leg Road Trip with Visit to Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- Dean Smith Believes in Charlotte FC's 'Bouncebackability' - Charlotte FC
- Charlotte FC's Liel Abada Earns Call-Up to 2024 Paris Summer Olympics - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal Visits New York City FC this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Keys to the Match: Midweek Meeting - New York City FC
- Revolution Welcome Atlanta United FC for Midweek Battle - New England Revolution
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at D.C. United - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Academy Midfielder Etienne Veillard Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns to Action at Home Wednesday v Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Academy's Jayson Quintanilla and Simon Tonidandel to Represent the Club in Columbus for Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Charlotte FC
- New Age Categories for CF Montréal Men's Academy Teams - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire Academy Midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Looks to Continue Road Domination in Trip to Nation's Capital - FC Cincinnati
- Luciano Acosta Named Finalist for 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Zackory Campagnolo and Miguel Alvarado Selected to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - Colorado Rapids
- Damario McIntosh Selected to Represent Revolution at Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game - New England Revolution
- Quakes Academy Players Tomo Allen, Rohan Rajagopal Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - San Jose Earthquakes
- Crew Academy Forward Chase Adams and Midfielder Tristan Brown Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Academy Forward Max Eisenberg Named to 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Philadelphia Union
- Gavin Turner Selected to Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - D.C. United
- Three LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC's U'17 Academy Defender Chris Applewhite Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- Félix Samson Selected for 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango Named One of Four Possible Captains for 2024 MLS All-Stars - Real Salt Lake
- MNUFC Academy U17 Forward Darius Randell Selected to Play in 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game - Minnesota United FC
- Stefan Chirila Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Expands Partnership with Rugs.com - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs German Midfielder Marcel Hartel as a Designated Player - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF
- Dean Smith Believes in Charlotte FC's 'Bouncebackability'
- Charlotte FC's Liel Abada Earns Call-Up to 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
- Charlotte FC Academy's Jayson Quintanilla and Simon Tonidandel to Represent the Club in Columbus for Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
- Charlotte FC Expands Partnership with Rugs.com